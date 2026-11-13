She lived a tough life in her first four years. It was a life no pet should ever have to go through. But now she is safe and looking for a loving home. Her Name is Koda!

On our “Wet Nose Wednesday” segment, brought to you buy BATHWORKS OF MICHIGAN!, Winni from the Humane Society told us the Humane Society is protecting her from her past life so I’m not able to share a picture of her, but trust me she is beautiful, gentle and loving and ready to find her forever home! By the way, she looks beautiful wearing her pink collar!

Andy Rent

Koda takes new environments and unfamiliar faces in stride. She has a history of doing well with older children and appears to be a tolerant, easygoing companion. While we don’t know how she feels about cats or other dogs just yet, she’s excited to meet a family who will give her all the love she deserves. So, you can come meet Koda and see if she’s the perfect addition to your pack!

👇 BELOW: SO MANY DOGS AT OTHER SHELTERS HAVE A LONG WAIT TO FIND LOVE! 👇

Giving Tuesday is coming up on December 1st where all non-profits urge all to donate to help them continue their work, and the Humane Society of West Michigan is hoping for the same. But, they just got some exciting news.

Scott Olson/Getty Images/1405251555

Through a generous donation from a valued supporter, they are able to begin now! All Donations Will Be Matched Through Giving Tuesday on December 1. Every gift to Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $30,000! That means your generosity can go twice as far to provide food, veterinary care, rehabilitation, and second chances for animals in need. As an added bonus, donors who give $150 or more will receive a custom paw print painting, created by one of our shelter dogs. Donate today at https://give.hswestmi.org/checkout/48012

The Humane Hustle is finally here, THIS Saturday!

Arek Adeoye on Unsplash

Lace up for the 4th Annual Humane Hustle on November 14th at Cannonsburg Ski Area! Choose your challenge with a 10K, 5K, or 1-mile walk, with official race timing. Fundraise for shelter pets will earn exciting prizes, and every participant receives a shirt and finisher medal! Plus, participants 17 and under get $10 off registration. Register and start your fundraising today at www.humanehustle.org