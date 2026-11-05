Kent County Siren Tests Aren’t Taking the Winter Off Anymore

Somehow, every spring, I forget that we’ve reached the time of year when Kent County starts testing its emergency sirens. And so, on the first Friday of the month at 12 p.m. sharp, I’m aggressively startled as the sirens start blaring.

Well, a new development is going to make it harder for any of us to forget about those sirens and tests because we won’t just be hearing them in the spring and summer.

Kent County to Start Testing Emergency Sirens Year-Round

I first became aware of the change when I saw a Reel from the City of Grand Rapids announcing that there were changes coming.

Until now, the siren testing was only done from April through October. But beginning on November 6, 2026, at 12 p.m. (noon), that all changes. Tests will now be run on the first Friday of every month, even in the winter. The tests will last for approximately three minutes. Officials say that this year-round testing allows them to regularly verify that the sirens are in proper working order.

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It’s important to note that tests will be postponed or canceled altogether if there is extreme weather or other conditions that could cause them to be mistaken for an actual warning.

Other Changes Coming to Emergency Sirens in Kent County

Some other changes are coming to how the emergency sirens in Kent County operate. One of the biggest changes relates to when and where the sirens will go off during an actual emergency. According to the Grandville Police Department, the sirens can now be activated using geographic targeting. What does that mean? Well, if there is a reason to activate the sirens due to severe weather in southern Kent County, the sirens will not sound in other parts of the county that aren’t at risk. Previously, if there was a threat anywhere in the county, the alarms would sound countywide.

What Triggers Emergency Sirens to Be Activated in Kent County?

There has also been a change to when sirens will be activated. They’re no longer just for the threat of tornadoes. The City of Grand Rapids says that the sirens “may be activated for any immediate outdoor threat.” That includes tornadoes as well as severe storms and “other fast-moving hazards.”