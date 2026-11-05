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Eggs Rung Up Wrong, Coupons Rejected, Discounts Denied: Dollar General Accused Of Overcharging
By Andy Rent,4 days ago
A host of people shop Dollar General stores every day. You always find bargains for a dollar. Okay, a little more like $1.50 or a bit higher. But hold on, maybe it has been a lot higher!
The Federal Trade Commission says that it has quietly been a lot higher and they want it stopped.
👇BELOW: THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER BUY AT MICHIGAN DOLLAR STORE👇
So, Michigan Public. org says “Michigan has joined a federal lawsuit against Dollar General, alleging that the discount store chain has made millions of dollars by systematically overcharging customers in some of America’s most vulnerable communities.”
Actually 20 different states Attorneys General including Michigan’s Dana Nessel, have joined in listing many ways the chain allegedly has either tolerated or encouraged overcharging.
Michigan Public recounts:
“According to the lawsuit, one Michigan customer bought a carton of eggs priced at $3.25, but was charged $4.50 for them at the register. Another attempted to use a set of laundry detergent coupons, only to be told they had purchased the wrong scent, rendering the coupons invalid. Yet another purchased multiple items advertised under a buy-one-get-one discount, but was charged full price for each.”
There have been so many complaints of the past three years – nearly 3,000, that the FTC and the coalition of states including Michigan, decided to step in.
Dollar General, with over 21,000 stores across the nation, says it did not intentionally overcharge customers. However, it should be noted Dollar General has already paid over $6 million to various states and consumer protection agencies in overpricing settlements since 2019.
Quoting Michigan’s AG, Dana Nessel:
Click here to view photo gallery
“Consumers everywhere deserve to be treated with respect in any store where they choose to spend their money. I appreciate the efforts of the FTC and other states on this far-reaching investigation, and together we can put an end to these deceptive practices and restore some truth in pricing across the country.”