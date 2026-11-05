Eggs Rung Up Wrong, Coupons Rejected, Discounts Denied: Dollar General Accused Of Overcharging

A host of people shop Dollar General stores every day. You always find bargains for a dollar. Okay, a little more like $1.50 or a bit higher. But hold on, maybe it has been a lot higher!

The Federal Trade Commission says that it has quietly been a lot higher and they want it stopped.

👇BELOW: THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER BUY AT MICHIGAN DOLLAR STORE👇

So, Michigan Public. org says “Michigan has joined a federal lawsuit against Dollar General, alleging that the discount store chain has made millions of dollars by systematically overcharging customers in some of America’s most vulnerable communities.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images/2217551326

Actually 20 different states Attorneys General including Michigan’s Dana Nessel, have joined in listing many ways the chain allegedly has either tolerated or encouraged overcharging.

Michigan Public recounts:

“According to the lawsuit, one Michigan customer bought a carton of eggs priced at $3.25, but was charged $4.50 for them at the register. Another attempted to use a set of laundry detergent coupons, only to be told they had purchased the wrong scent, rendering the coupons invalid. Yet another purchased multiple items advertised under a buy-one-get-one discount, but was charged full price for each.”

There have been so many complaints of the past three years – nearly 3,000, that the FTC and the coalition of states including Michigan, decided to step in.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/1386044565

Dollar General, with over 21,000 stores across the nation, says it did not intentionally overcharge customers. However, it should be noted Dollar General has already paid over $6 million to various states and consumer protection agencies in overpricing settlements since 2019.

Quoting Michigan’s AG, Dana Nessel: