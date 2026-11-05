Mr. Fables Fun Machine Resurfaces in Near-Perfect Condition

When it comes to restaurants around Grand Rapids, people miss most; it always comes back to Mr. Fables.Mr. Fables, the restaurant chain known for its olive burgers, was more than just a restaurant for many people. But it closed its doors at the turn of the century, and since then, fans have held on to what they could.

Former workers and fans alike share memories in the aptly titled “I Miss Mr. Fables” Facebook group, and for years people have been trying to crack its famously secret recipes.

A Mr. Fables sign hanging inside The Holiday Bar. / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

But people can’t replicate the restaurant’s atmosphere. Signage, menus, and things that once wouldn’t have been saved are now what Mr. Fables lovers crave. A thriving ecosystem of Mr. Fables memorabilia exists on eBay.

The Mr. Fables Fun Machine

But one thing I have only seen a few times, and that people love,is a little machine called the Mr. Fables ‘Fun Machine‘ token machine. Apparently, if you cleaned your plate, kids got a token for the Fun Machine that let them get a little plastic toy (or just pop in a nickel). The machine itself was shaped like Mr. Fables.

Used with permission by the owner.

Recently, a former employee shared photos of a Fun Machine in near-perfect condition that has been sitting in storage since it closed down. It was the employee’s first job, and when the restaurants shut down, he kept it as a keepsake. To this day, he claims it’s his favorite job he’s ever had.

In recent years, some have been sold as recently as last year; these are very rare. It’s safe to assume that since there were 17 locations at its peak, only ~20 of these were ever made. The owner has considered selling but is currently content to hold on to it.

Used with permission by Positive-Pangolin964.

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Either way, it’s pretty cool this relic just reappeared in such great condition.