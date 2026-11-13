It was on Veterans Day 2022 that fundraising began for what would become one of Colorado’s memorials to Veterans and the Fallen. Four years later, the Loveland Veterans Honor Monument was all but complete, again on Veterans Day.

How Big Is the Loveland Veterans Honor Monument?

When you think of all the sacrifices that members of the military have given over the decades, two acres of land in east Loveland seems the least that we as a community can do. When you visit the monument, you are taken aback by how big and well-designed the site is in person.

The Veterans Honor Monument covers wars/conflicts dating back to WWI, with room to acknowledge other military operations in the future; even the Cold War gets acknowledged. There are seven panels representing the branches of the U.S. military: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, National Guard.

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There are panels with the names of Loveland residents who have served in the military, as well as panels dedicated to service members who attended Loveland High School and served in the Vietnam War, and a panel dedicated to those Lovelanders who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

While most of the work on the monument was completed by Veterans Day 2026, still to come to the monument at the soon-to-be-renamed Loveland Veterans Sports Park are bronze sculptures (because it is Loveland) and other finishing touches by the summer of 2027.

As someone whose family has had many who have served in the military, it does warm my heart that my hometown of Loveland has such a beautiful remembrance site.