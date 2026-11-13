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Be On the Lookout For 'Tally' Robots at Your NoCo King Soopers
By Dave Jensen,9 days ago
The future has arrived at several King Soopers in Northern Colorado: ‘Tally’ robots that scan inventory throughout stores. They’ve been spotted in Greeley and Loveland; Fort Collins surely has at least one store with a Tally.
How Long Have Tally Robots Been Inside King Soopers Stores?
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers (as well as City Market and Fred Meyer), introduced these Tally robots with a pilot program in 2024; by the summer of 2026, they were in 500 Kroger stores. In late October of 2026, a co-worker in Grand Junction saw our first glimpse of them in the state.
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Tally robots scan what’s on the shelves, helping store managers keep track of inventory. According to Simbe, 90% of store managers say that Tallys make their jobs easier. Surprisingly (to me), Simbe also says that a whopping 96% of customers feel good or are neutral about Tallys.
Will Other Grocery Stores in Northern Colorado Be Installing Tally Robots?
I shop at Safeway, so I haven’t run into any Tallys, created by Simbe, but I have a friend who caught a picture of one at the King Soopers at the Orchards Shopping Center in Loveland, and a listener submitted a photo of one she saw at the King Soopers on 35th Avenue in Greeley.
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I guess as long as these Tallys don’t talk to me or get in my way, I’ll be O.K. with them. What will be next, I wonder? Robots stocking the shelves? That would be very strange.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery