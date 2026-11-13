Opening day at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is still scheduled for Friday, November 20. If conditions allow, the ski and ride center will welcome Colorado skiers at 8 a.m.; the ticket office will open at 8:30 a.m.

Exactly how much terrain will be ready depends on the weather and how much snowmaking crews can accomplish before the lifts start spinning. Here’s how things are shaping up:

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Powderhorn Is Working to Make Opening Day Happen

Powderhorn Resort via Facebook

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Upgrades at Powderhorn have kept the Grand Mesa busy this summer. Heavy equipment and helicopters made it possible to install a new lift on the mesa, which is set to open later this year.

Instead of counting on natural snowfall, KJCT reports Powderhorn is using its snowmaking system to build coverage from mid-mountain down. Word is snow has held relatively well near the summit, but the snowmaking system will help create a safe top-to-bottom run. Temperatures and humidity will also factor over the next 10 days in Mesa County.

Which Runs Will Be Open at Powderhorn on Opening Day?

Powderhorn spokesperson Ryan Robinson told KJCT that his team is focused on Bill’s Run, Lower Peacemaker, and the beginner terrain near the Easy Rider lift. Those are the areas skiers could access first, but don’t consider them a guaranteed opening-day trail list just yet. There is a chance for snow on Grand Mesa the weekend of the 14th and 15th. Let’s see how much snow actually falls this weekend, and what the snowmakers can do, and we will have a better idea about November 20. See a map of Powderhorn’s runs here.

A New Chairlift Is Coming, But It Won’t Be Ready for Opening Day

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There’s a lot to celebrate this season at Powderhorn Ski Resort. The resort’s 60th anniversary will feature some major improvements. The new Wild West Express high-speed quad will replace the longtime West End double chairlift, providing faster access to western terrain. Look for new towers and terminals at the resort this winter; the new lift is expected to open by the end of the year if the weather cooperates.