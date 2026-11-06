Northern Colorado Is Getting Another Popular Fast Food Chain

Northern Colorado is about to have yet another option when it comes to fast food, and we are pretty excited about this one. A popular restaurant chain with roots in Mexico is getting ready to open a new location in Longmont.

Matt Sparx

El Pollo Loco Is Coming to Longmont, Colorado

I’ve heard many great things about El Pollo Loco, which translates to “The Crazy Chicken”, but I have yet to try it. Soon enough, we Northern Coloradans won’t have to drive very far, as the new location will be at 1743 Main Street, right in the middle of Longmont’s busiest area.

El Pollo Loco is a tad bit different than your typical fast food chicken restaurant as the main focus is all about fire-grilled chicken that is citrus marinated. Some of the most popular items on the menu include the Original Pollo Bowl, the Chicken Avocado Burrito, the Double Chicken Avocado Salad, and pretty much anything offering El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken.

READ MORE: This Fried Chicken Chain Is Coming to Colorado

El Pollo Loco started in Guasave, Mexico, in 1974, and within five years of opening the first restaurant, the chain exploded with growth to over 85 restaurants across Mexico and expanded into the United States with its first location in Los Angeles, California, in 1980.

When Will El Pollo Loco Open in Longmont?

Currently, there is no announced opening date for El Pollo Loco in Longmont, but it shouldn’t be too much longer. If you don’t want to wait for El Pollo Loco to open in Northern Colorado to try the chicken for yourself, you are in luck, as there are numerous locations in the Denver Metro Area and in Colorado Springs. Find out more about El Pollo Loco at elpolloloco.com.