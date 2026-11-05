50+ Local Freebies/Discounts For Veterans on Veterans Day

Colorado is home to over 330,000 Veterans who have earned our love and respect. There are many local establishments in the Fort Collins/Northern Colorado area offering free items and discounts on Veterans Day.

RememberAndHonor.com compiled a lengthy list of places around Fort Collins where Veterans can stop in for a free item or a discount. Some places have discounts for Veterans every day, which is great.

Free Food Offers & Discounts for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026

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Free Breweries and Drinks Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026

Free Coffee Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026

Black Sheep Coffee & Crepes (Johnstown) – On Veterans Day, Veterans and Active Duty will receive 50% off (7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.).

Colorado Coffee Company (East Loveland) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free drink.

The Human Bean (All NoCo locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one free 24 oz. drink.

Ziggi’s Coffee (All NoCo locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans and Active Duty will receive one Free 16 oz. drink or Dirty Soda.

Free Sweet/Treat Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day

“B” Sweet Cupcakes (Berthoud) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free treat.

Boozee Treats – Veterans will receive a Free latte or Free scoop on Veterans Day.

Josh & John’s (Downtown Loveland) – Every Day, Veterans receive their 10% Hero discount.

Dairy Queen (Loveland) – All Veterans and Active Duty will receive one Free treat on Veterans Day.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies (Downtown Loveland) – Every day, Veterans receive 10% off.

Paradice Cream (Loveland and Milliken locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free scoop in a cup or cone.

The Black Steer – Veterans will receive one Free slice of homemade pie on Veterans Day.

I have one sibling, a younger brother, who served in the Army for 30 years. He’s proud of being a Veteran, and our entire extended family feels the same. I like how there are restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and sweet shops that go the extra mile for Veterans, especially on Veterans Day.