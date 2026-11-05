undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
50+ Local Freebies/Discounts For Veterans on Veterans Day
By Dave Jensen,8 days ago
Colorado is home to over 330,000 Veterans who have earned our love and respect. There are many local establishments in the Fort Collins/Northern Colorado area offering free items and discounts on Veterans Day.
RememberAndHonor.com compiled a lengthy list of places around Fort Collins where Veterans can stop in for a free item or a discount. Some places have discounts for Veterans every day, which is great.
Free Food Offers & Discounts for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026
- Beau Jo’s – 30% off on Veterans Day.
- Blue Agave – 50% off any entree on Veterans Day.
- Doug’s Day Diner (Downtown Loveland) – A free mini “Basic” (2 eggs, choice of side, meat, choice of bread. Veterans can get 15% off another meal of their choice if they like. They also offer 10% off for Veterans every day.
- CB & Potts at Collindale – 10% off any entree for Veterans.
- Ginger & Baker – Every day, Veterans and Active Duty receive 10% off.
- Grey Rock Sports Grill – Free “All American” Burger and a Free pint of Grey Rock Lager (in conjunction with Odell).
- Henry’s Pub– Every day, Veterans receive 10% off.
- Melting Pot – Buy one 4-course entree, receive a second one free.
READ MORE: Urban Hot Pot Opens in Downtown Loveland
- Nordy’s – Free lunch buffet for Veterans, Active Duty, and First Responders (11a-2p).
- Rodizio Grill – Buy one full Rodizio meal, receive one free (this deal goes November 9 through 12).
- Sandos (sandwich shop in Downtown Loveland) – Veterans eat Free on Veterans Day.
- Señor Rafael at Mexican Inn – Veterans eat Free on Veterans Day.
- Serious Texas Bar-B-Que (Loveland) -On Veterans Day, Veterans receive a free meal (not including family or alcohol).
- Slice n’ Roll – Free cheese or pepperoni slice on Veterans Day.
- Snack Attack – Free lunch (specialty item, side & non-alcoholic drink) 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.* Veteran-owned.
- Sonny Lubick’s Steakhouse – Free Steakhouse Burger 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. *Veteran-Chef.
- The Boot Grill – Every day, Veterans and Active Duty receive 10% off.
- Tiho’s Tequila Bar & Restaurant (Windsor) – Veterans will receive (while supplies last) a Free Smothered Burrito and a Free house margarita or Modelo draft.
- Urban Field Pizza (Loveland) – Hosting a special fundraiser where 10% of Veterans Day sales will be donated to the Combat Recovery Foundation.
- Vatos Tacos & Tequila (Fort Collins & Loveland) – Veterans will receive 50% off any entree all Veterans Day, 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
- Windsor Mill Tavern – Veterans will receive (while supplies last) – Free House-Smoked Tri-Tip & Beer OR House Burger with Fries & Beer.
Free Breweries and Drinks Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026
- Big Thompson Brewery – Every day, Veterans receive a 10% discount.
- Burk’s Tavern – Veterans will receive 25% off all day on Veterans Day.
- Cactus Grille – Veterans will receive a Free margarita and a Free dessert on Veterans Day.
- City Star Brewing – One Free pint for Veterans on Veterans Day.
- Crooked Beech Brewing – Buy One Get One for Veterans all day on Veterans Day. *Veteran-owned.
- Gildden Goat Brewing (both locations in Fort Collins) – 10% off for all Veterans on Veterans Day.
- Grimm Brothers Brewhouse – All Veterans will receive one Free pint.
- Loveland Aleworks – For Veterans and Active Duty: $5 full pours, $13 for Pint & Pretzel, $18 for two pints and pizza.
- Sky Bear Brewery & Pub – Every day, Veterans receive 10% off.
- Sweet Heart Winery – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free glass of cider as well as 10% off any purchase of alcohol.
- TeeShots (Downtown Loveland) – Buy One, Get One on draft beers for Veterans on Veterans Day. *Veteran-owned.
- Tesoro by Sweet Heart Winery – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free glass of cider as well as 10% off any purchase of alcohol.
- The Love Shack Craft Mocktails – Veterans will receive 50% off everything on the menu on Veterans Day. They’ll also be serving free coffee, hot chocolate, and hot cider during the Veterans Day Parade in Loveland that morning.
- Tom Davis Saloon – Veterans will receive two Free pints on Veterans Day.
- Wicked Tequila Room – Veterans will receive a Free Wicked Margarita on Veterans Day.
- Zwei Brewing – Every day, Veterans receive 20% off.
Free Coffee Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day 2026
- Black Sheep Coffee & Crepes (Johnstown) – On Veterans Day, Veterans and Active Duty will receive 50% off (7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.).
- Colorado Coffee Company (East Loveland) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free drink.
- The Human Bean (All NoCo locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one free 24 oz. drink.
- Ziggi’s Coffee (All NoCo locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans and Active Duty will receive one Free 16 oz. drink or Dirty Soda.
Free Sweet/Treat Offers & Discounts Around Fort Collins for Veterans on Veterans Day
- “B” Sweet Cupcakes (Berthoud) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free treat.
- Boozee Treats – Veterans will receive a Free latte or Free scoop on Veterans Day.
- Josh & John’s (Downtown Loveland) – Every Day, Veterans receive their 10% Hero discount.
- Dairy Queen (Loveland) – All Veterans and Active Duty will receive one Free treat on Veterans Day.
- Mary’s Mountain Cookies (Downtown Loveland) – Every day, Veterans receive 10% off.
- Paradice Cream (Loveland and Milliken locations) – On Veterans Day, Veterans will receive one Free scoop in a cup or cone.
- The Black Steer – Veterans will receive one Free slice of homemade pie on Veterans Day.
I have one sibling, a younger brother, who served in the Army for 30 years. He’s proud of being a Veteran, and our entire extended family feels the same. I like how there are restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and sweet shops that go the extra mile for Veterans, especially on Veterans Day.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery