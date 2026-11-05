Colorado Sees Four More Outback Steakhouses Shutter

From the late 1980s into the mid 1990s, Outback Steakhouse ruled in Colorado and across the nation. Today, there are more and more of them fading from the “menu”, including four outside of Denver.

How Long Has Outback Steakhouse Had Locations in Colorado?

Fort Collins was the very first city in Colorado to have an Outback Steakhouse when it opened along Harmony in 1995. In 2021, it became a casualty of the ever-increasing list of locations that were being closed. Today, the former spot in Fort Collins is a Black-Eyed Pea.

Colorado Down to Eight Outback Steakhouse Locations as of Late 2026

At one point, there was a “baker’s dozen” of Outback Steakhouse locations; as of November 2026, we are down to just eight. We could consider ourselves lucky, as Maine, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Hawaii don’t have any Outbacks at all.

READ MORE: Where Were the Lonestar Steakhouse Locations in Colorado?

What Four Outback Steakhouse Locations Closed in Late 2026?

Colorado Springs (Commerce Center Drive location). That location lasted longer than the Fort Collins location; they both opened in 1995.

Highlands Ranch. That location had been open since 2012.

Aurora. It’s unclear as to how long that Outback was in operation.

Littleton. That location was also long-standing, having first welcomed customers in 1995.

According to Forbes, those four locations operated at a loss or at margins insufficient to cover their occupancy costs. The rising costs of goods and labor have taken a toll on many restaurants over the past few years.

What Outback Steakhouses Still Remain in Colorado?