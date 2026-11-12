All the Big Events Happening in Eastern Iowa This November

2026 is almost over, but there is still a lot to look forward to! Check out a list of big events happening across Eastern Iowa and beyond this November! They are listed in the following order

Linn County

Johnson County

Cedar Valley

Dubuque Area

Quad Cities

NE Cities

SE Cities

Additional Big Iowa Events

READ MORE: 2026 Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in Eastern & Central Iowa

LINN COUNTY

Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids

Friday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m.

“Get ready as Bingo Loco is crashing into Cedar Rapids nightlife with a wild mix of bingo, music, and party like nothing you’ve seen before. Picture this: Energetic MCs, DJ-spun throwbacks, mountains of confetti, and crowd-hyping CO2 cannons—all while you play high-stakes bingo for outrageously fun prizes.”

Ages 21+

Purchase tickets HERE

ImOn Ice Arena, Cedar Rapids

Dates (all games are at 7:05 p.m.) Friday, November 6th Saturday, November 7th Friday, November 20th Saturday, November 21st Saturday, November 28th

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Mount Vernon & Lisbon

November 6th & 7th at 9 a.m.

“Kick off the holiday season and shop local in Mount Vernon and Lisbon! On Friday & Saturday, November 6th & 7th, several area businesses will be hosting their Holiday Open House, featuring specials, treats, and festive surprises all day long. Stop out front of Mount Vernon Bank & Trust at 9am for the Community Cash Giveaway! They will be giving away $1,000 of Community Cash in increments of $5, $10, and $20; first come, first served!”

Hawkeye Downs Speedway and Expo Center, Cedar Rapids

Dates/Times Friday, November 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 7th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 Friday and $5 Saturday & Sunday

K9Acres Off-Leash Dog Park, Marion

Saturday, November 7th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Santa Paws is making a special stop at K9Acres, and he’s ready to meet all the good boys and girls! Bring your favorite furry family member(s) for a festive afternoon filled with holiday cheer, wagging tails and, of course, a picture with Santa.”

Veterans Memorial Building, Cedar Rapids

Wednesday, November 11th at 10:30 a.m. – doors at 9 a.m.

“We invite veterans, military families, and community members to gather for a traditional, respectful Veterans Day program dedicated to honoring all who answered the call of duty.”

Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids

Thursday, November 12th at 7 p.m.

With special guests Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass

and Purchase tickets HERE

DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex, Cedar Rapids

November 14th & 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A visit with Santa and hourly performances only scratch the surface of what you’ll experience at Festival of Trees. Our lineup of activities and entertainment will welcome you to the holiday season through music, dance, crafts, and more. Shop for unique and local holiday gifts. Local holiday enthusiasts and businesses have come together to uniquely decorate themed trees and wreaths. The trees will be auctioned off throughout the Festival of Trees event!”

Purchase tickets HERE

Theatre Cedar Rapids

November 13th through December 20th

“One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Backyard BBQ, Cedar Rapids

Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Discover the thrill of the most popular trading card events, where enthusiasts gather to celebrate their passion for collectibles such as Pokémon, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, Disney Lorcana, Star Wars: Unlimited, Gundam, Dragonball Z, Baseball, Football, and many more.”

Also featuring mini golf, bounce houses & obstacle courses, and BBQ

Card show admission is free – activity area admission is $5 per family

IBEW Hall, Cedar Rapids

Dates/Times Friday, November 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Your favorite flea market than happens twice a year! Bring a date and have some fun! Free admission!”

Amazing Space at Indian Creek Nature Center, Cedar Rapids

Monday, November 23rd at 7 p.m.

“Lace up your walking shoes to join a small group of adventurers for a guided night hike. The ICNC prairie and woodland trails will be lit by the light of the full moon, but you’ll also want to bring a flashlight or headlamp, just in case of cloud cover. Night hikers will explore some of our favorite spots on the property. Encounters with wildlife are sure to occur!”

Cost is $10 per person – register online HERE

Cedar Crossing Casino & Event Center, Cedar Rapids

Wednesday, November 25th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Cedar Rapids

Thursday, November 26th at 9 a.m.

Register HERE

Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids

Saturday, November 28th at 3 p.m.

“Here we find [C.S. Lewis] at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Mount Vernon & Lisbon

Saturday, November 28th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“First 50 customers will receive a swag bag filled with items from our local businesses! Stop by the Visitor Center at 8am! Scavenger Hunt: Find the hidden cut-out ornaments in participating retailers. Return to the Visitor Center and exchange for local prizes!”

Cedar Crossing Casino & Event Center, Cedar Rapids

Saturday, November 28th at 8 p.m.

“An Electric Avenue show is a high energy space that reminds people of a time when they came home from school, put a record on, and listened with open ears and an open heart; conjuring first dates, first cars, prom nights, weekend movies, and meeting friends at the mall, while finding a sense of fashion and an identity all their own. At an EA show, 80’s music is as alive and well today as it has ever been.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Paramount Theatre, Cedar Rapids

Sunday, November 29th at 7 p.m.

“Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.”

Purchase tickets HERE

JOHNSON COUNTY

Xtream Arena, Coralville

November 2nd through 5th

Purchase tickets HERE

Black Hawk Mini Park, Iowa City

November 4th through November 25th from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Kids have the opportunity to shop for everyone on their holiday lists with the assistance of Santa’s helpers. Parents or guardians can submit a list of all the gifts that need to be purchased, the budgets for each person, and then wait while the kids shop in secret. Once their shopping is complete, children receive help wrapping the gifts and getting them bundled before returning to their parents with their holiday shopping complete!”

Make a free appointment online HERE

Multiple venues in Iowa City

November 5th through 7th

“Iowa City Songwriters Festival is a three-day festival and conference that takes a deep dive into the craft of songwriting. Through intimate performances, interviews, panel discussions, and community building, ICSF is designed to unveil the mystery behind the process.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Coralville Public Library

Dates/Times Friday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Find a selection of fiction, non-fiction, CDs, DVDs, and games. No prices. It’s a pay what you want, free will donation sale.”

Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, Iowa City

Saturday, November 7th at 10:30 a.m.

“Join us for the Live Your Best Life Sensory Walk & 5K, an inclusive charity run and walk in Iowa City designed for participants of all abilities. Whether you’re a seasoned runner chasing a new PR, a casual walker enjoying the morning with friends, or a family looking for a fun community event, this is for you. Hosted by Systems Unlimited, this event supports people living with disabilities and mental health needs across Eastern Iowa.”

Register online HERE

Colony Acres, North Liberty

Saturday, November 7th at 9:30 a.m.

“Miles in the Maize is a unique running experience for people of all ages and abilities! With a 5k and Maize Mile, this event takes competitors through a unique off-road course weaving around a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and other beautiful fall Iowa scenery!”

Register online HERE

Monsters Brawl (with Old Capitol City Roller Derby)

Mercer Park Aquatic Center, Iowa City

Saturday, November 7th at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for ages 11+

Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, Iowa City

Saturday, November 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We will drop pumpkins from the northwest corner of the parking ramp next to Chauncey Swan Park. Bring your ghoulish gourd, grab a spot with your blanket or lawn chairs, and get ready to watch the pumpkins fly. Come for the SPLATS, but stick around for outdoor activities and a warm breakfast from local food vendors.”

Englert Theatre, Iowa City

Tuesday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Englert Theatre, Iowa City

Wednesday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Englert Theatre, Iowa City

Thursday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m.

With special guest Heads in Motion

Purchase tickets HERE

Englert Theatre, Iowa City

Wednesday, November 18th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Xtream Arena, Coralville

November 26th through 29th

“Experience a thrilling spectacle of daring stunts and side-splitting comedy”

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Iowa City

November 20th & 27th from (additional December dates)

“Celebrate the season with Festive Fridays—a cozy weekly holiday tradition in Downtown! From November 20 to December 18, enjoy carols, shopping, family-friendly fun, trolley rides, and special events like the spectacular Living Windows.”

FilmScene at the Chauncey, Iowa City

Saturday, November 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (additional December dates)

“Each visit offers a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere where families can capture free photos with Santa on their own devices, share holiday wishes, and enjoy a little extra seasonal magic.”

Hills Bank, Downtown Iowa City

Saturday, November 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (additional December dates)

“Available times will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and are 100% free. Rides will be every 15 minutes until 4:00 p.m. Come to Hills Bank in downtown at the corner of Washington St. & Clinton St. to check in, wait in line, enjoy activities, and hop on the rides. Riders will get a candy cane and option of grabbing a cozy blanket to bundle up in for the ride around the city.”

CEDAR VALLEY

Historic Oster Regent Theatre

October 31st through November 1st

“Hosted in Cedar Falls, Iowa, our annual festival showcases independent features, documentaries, and short films from Iowa and the states that share our borders, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Over three days, audiences will experience a carefully curated lineup that reflects the creativity, diversity, and imagination of the Midwest. Across the weekend, you will discover a wide range of films, powerful documentaries, inventive shorts, and compelling features, alongside opportunities to engage with filmmakers and explore stories that stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Sunday, November 1st at 7 p.m.

“If the phrase ‘male a cappella group’ conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Sunday, November 8th at 4 p.m.

“A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar international cast of World Champion and World Record-holding athletes and artists, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. A Buck a Kid! Kids ages 15 and under can experience this performance for just $1, making it easier for the whole family to enjoy live entertainment together.”

Kids ages 15 and under can experience this performance for just $1, making it easier for the whole family to enjoy live entertainment together.” Purchase tickets HERE

Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, Waterloo

Wednesday, November 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Free admission for all Veterans and Active Duty on Veterans Day! Light refreshments will be available. Voices of Iowa: D-Day & Pearl Harbor will be screening in the planetarium and theatre, and write a letter to a Veteran activity will be available for kids.”

Waterloo Convention Center

Saturday, November 14th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Come explore the largest and most diverse reptile expo in the country when we roll in to your town! We bring fun, education, and adventure together for all ages! Whether you’re a longtime reptile lover, an aspiring keeper, or just curious, this event is the perfect place to explore the amazing world of exotic animals.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Reinbeck, Iowa

November 13th & 14th

Featuring a tree walk, local vendors, food, a scavenger hunt, kids’ activities, open houses, and more

Cedar Falls Downtown District

November 17th & 18th

“Please join us in the Cedar Falls Downtown District as we gather together to Deck the Falls for the holidays! Holiday Hoopla kick-off is just around the corner and we want to be all decked out in lights and garland. Please join us for a fun time for decorating if you are willing and able.”

Sign up to volunteer HERE

Cedar Falls Downtown District

Thursday, November 19th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We invite you to join us downtown on November 19th from 5pm to 8pm for shopping, festive treats, and an exclusive look at what downtown businesses are offering this holiday season. Downtown will be freshly decorated for the holidays, and you won’t want to miss it!”

Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Dates/Times Friday, November 20th at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 21st at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22nd at 2 p.m.

“This tale of adventure, fantasy and dance is a family Christmas classic! More than 70 dancers from across Northeast Iowa perform alongside the professional dancers of the Minnesota Ballet bringing the magical story of The Nutcracker to life. A Buck a Kid! Kids ages 15 and under can experience this performance for just $1, making it easier for the whole family to enjoy live entertainment together.”

Kids ages 15 and under can experience this performance for just $1, making it easier for the whole family to enjoy live entertainment together.” Purchase tickets HERE

Waterloo Center for the Arts

November 20th through December 6th

“Step into the enchanted kingdom of Arendelle with Frozen: The Broadway Musical, a dazzling stage adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated film. This theatrical version brings the magic to life as it follows the journey of two royal sisters—Elsa, who hides a dangerous secret, and Anna, whose boundless optimism drives her to reconnect with her estranged sibling. When Elsa’s icy powers accidentally plunge Arendelle into eternal winter, Anna teams up with rugged ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the hilarious snowman Olaf to save the kingdom and discover the true meaning of love.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Cedar Falls Downtown District

Friday, November 27th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Santa Claus is coming to the Cedar Falls Downtown District! Don’t miss his grand entrance on Friday, November 27th as he arrives to help us kickoff the Holiday Hoopla seasonal celebration in the district! Shop and dine in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, then join us at the River Place Plaza for live musical entertainment at 6:00pm. Mrs. Claus will be in the workshop for visits with the kids before she joins Santa after his arrival and their magical march to watch the fireworks over the Cedar River.”

Downtown Hampton

Saturday, November 28th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Make a day of it with family and friends and enjoy festive activities, special events and plenty of opportunities to make memories together. Then, as evening arrives, gather along the parade route for the Light Up the Night Parade!”

DUBUQUE AREA

Grand River Center, Dubuque

Thursday, November 5th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Join us for a night of shopping, prizes, and fun! You can be a winner – test your skills at our Price is What? Game Show. EVERYONE can play, EVERYONE can win. Show up in your best disco outfit and win a prize! Dinner will be a Funky Fiesta Bar.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Beckman Catholic High School, The National Farm Toy Museum, & Commercial Club Park, Dyersville

November 6th through 8th

“The National Farm Toy Show brings together toy enthusiasts and farming enthusiasts alike. With hundreds of vendors showcasing their miniature tractors and farm equipment, it’s a paradise for collectors. From vintage treasures to modern marvels, this show celebrates the charm of rural life in a small scale package.”

Daily admission is $10

Diamond Jo Casino, Dubuque

Friday, November 6th at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Finnin Ford, Dubuque

Friday, November 6th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The night meets are open to all cars, trucks and bikes”

Cost is $10 per vehicle (cash only)

Five Flags Arena, Dubuque

Friday, November 6th at 7 p.m.

With special guest Seals & Crofts 2

Purchase tickets HERE

Five Flags Theater, Dubuque

Tuesday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

The Grand Opera House, Dubuque

Friday, November 13th at 6 p.m. – doors at 5:15 p.m.

“Get into the holiday spirit when the beloved film of A Christmas Story returns to the big screen for a special one-night screening…”

returns to the big screen for a special one-night screening…” Free admission – concessions available for purchase

Diamond Jo Casino, Dubuque

Saturday, November 14th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Grand River Center, Dubuque

Dates/Times Saturday, November 14th from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Dinosaur Adventure is a family-friendly dinosaur event where kids can explore a world of life-sized dinosaurs that move, roar, and come to life right in front of them. From dinosaur rides and fossil digs to bounce houses and live dino encounters, this interactive dinosaur experience is one of the most exciting things to do with kids this weekend.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Kennedy Mall, Dubuque (Center Court)

Friday, November 27th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Join us for a magical celebration filled with holiday cheer as Santa makes his grand entrance and takes his place in Center Court. Families are invited to welcome Santa, take photos, and create unforgettable holiday memories. Enjoy festive music, holiday entertainment, exciting giveaways, and special seasonal activities as we kick off the most wonderful time of the year.”

The Grand Opera House, Dubuque

Dates/Times (additional December dates) Friday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28th at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 29th at 2 p.m.

“The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Q Casino & Resort, Dubuque

Saturday, November 28th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Cable Car Square, Dubuque

Saturday, November 28th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Shop on Cable Car Square with Christmas carolers, food trucks, and live music. Santa Claus comes down the Fenelon Place Elevator at 6 PM to greet families and take photos.”

Dubuque County Fairgrounds

Sunday, November 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring a DJ, a pajama contest, a photo booth, crafts, coloring stations, games, inflatables, food, and more

Admission is $1 for ages 3+

Five Flags Theater, Dubuque

Monday, November 30th at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

QUAD CITIES

Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport

Friday, November 6th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport

Dates/Times Friday, November 6th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 7th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This free event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to save BIG on all home improvement projects and meet with local and national vendors face to face, offering valuable insights and guidance to help you turn your vision into reality.”

Gathered Goods, Davenport

Saturday, November 7th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“In the days leading up to our Christmas Reveal, Gathered Goods undergoes a COMPLETE transformation! Our vendors spend Monday and Tuesday completely flipping their booths, bringing in fresh merchandise, creating beautiful displays, and filling the store with everything Christmas! From some of the HOTTEST Christmas decorating trends to the timeless, traditional holiday favorites we all know and love, you’ll find an incredible variety of Christmas décor, unique gifts, vintage treasures, and so much more!”

Freight House Farmers’ Market, Davenport

Dates/Times Saturday, November 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Bring the kids and let them take on our hay bale maze, then head over to check out the Davenport Public Library’s Owl Bookmobile and the petting zoo on Saturday. There will be live local music on the Common Chord stage! Of course, you can still shop all your favorite local farmers, bakers, makers, and food vendors while you’re here.”

Rhythm City Event Center, Davenport

Sunday, November 8th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“100+ tables featuring a HUGE selection of live freshwater fish and plants in a farmers market style event. Plus new & used equipment, supplies and decor. Something for EVERY aquatic hobbyist.”

The Rust Belt, Moline

Friday, November 13th at 8 p.m.

With special guest American Hi-Fi

Purchase tickets HERE

Capitol Theatre, Davenport

Saturday, November 14th at 7 p.m.

With special guest The Band Feel

Purchase tickets HERE

The Rust Belt, Moline

Saturday, November 14th at 8 p.m.

With special guest Jake Banfield

Purchase tickets HERE

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport

Saturday, November 14th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Featuring “live music by Cheese Pizza & the Krank Daddies, over-the-top cheesy food vendors, unique cheesy merchandise vendors, fun & cheesy games for all ages, and a cheese-inspired drink currently in development by Twin Span Brewing”

Purchase tickets HERE

The Golden Leaf Banquet Center, Davenport

Sunday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Come explore the largest and most diverse reptile expo in the country when we roll in to your town! We bring fun, education, and adventure together for all ages! Whether you’re a longtime reptile lover, an aspiring keeper, or just curious, this event is the perfect place to explore the amazing world of exotic animals.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Adler Theatre, Davenport

Saturday, November 21st at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

“Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. This holiday season, relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture in: Elf in Concert!”

Purchase tickets HERE

RiverCenter/Adler Theatre, Davenport

Dates/Times Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22nd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“One of the best expos in the Midwest featuring 45+ vendors!! Psychics, medium, paranormal teams, haunted locations, healings, reiki, reflexology, stones, gems, drums, tarot cards, shamans, candles, herbs, books and SO much more!!!!”

Admission is $5 per day

RiverCenter, Davenport

November 21st through 29th

“Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest. Join us as we welcome back this 10-day holiday extravaganza in-person, bigger and better than ever before!”

Purchase festival and/or special event tickets HERE

Adler Theatre, Davenport

November 23rd & 24th at 7:30 p.m.

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!”

Purchase tickets HERE

NE IOWA

Berndes Center, Monticello

Saturday, November 7th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Come join us for a steak or hamburger dinner. Stay for the annual Fireman’s Dance, hosting the The Ditch Lillies !”

!” Purchase tickets HERE

Meskwaki Veterans Convention Center, Tama

Saturday, November 14th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa

November 14th through 29th Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Annual event featuring creative trees and beautiful wreaths, fun baskets, live entertainment, and more”

Downtown Marshalltown

Saturday, November 21st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Holiday Stroll is Marshalltown’s signature downtown tradition, drawing thousands for an evening filled with lights, music, local shopping, food, and family fun. From the Festival of Trees and Christmas Craft Village to live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop, a lighted parade, carriage rides, special store promotions, and festive activities, downtown truly shines during this beloved holiday celebration.”

Grimes Farm, Marshalltown

Thursday, November 26th at 8 a.m.

Benefits the Marshalltown Area United Way

Register online HERE

Lawrence Community Center, Anamosa

Saturday, November 28th at 9 a.m.

Register online HERE

Downtown Anamosa

Saturday, November 28th at 5 p.m.

“Celebrate the season at our Holiday Parade of Lights, where downtown comes alive with twinkling lights, festive floats, and holiday cheer. Families are invited to gather along the route to enjoy a joyful evening filled with music, smiles, and seasonal spirit.”

SE IOWA

Begins at Keokuk County Economic Development, Sigourney

Thursday, November 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Grab your girlfriends and enjoy an evening of shopping, fun, prizes, and supporting local businesses!”

Capitol Theater, Art Center of Burlington, & The Washington, Burlington

November 13th & 14th

“Four incredible performances. Three iconic Burlington venues. One unforgettable weekend celebrating live jazz. Spend the weekend exploring Burlington’s vibrant arts scene while enjoying outstanding performances from exceptional musicians.”

Bridge View Center, Ottumwa

Saturday, November 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bacon Run at 9 p.m. – register HERE

“No town in America produces more Bacon than Ottumwa and we celebrate it with BaconTown! Come taste all the ways our area chefs use Bacon! FREE ADMISSION!”

Bridge View Center, Ottumwa

Sunday, November 15th at 2 p.m.

“Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features your favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Riverside

Friday, November 20th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Grinnell

Friday, November 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Guests are invited to enjoy festive activities, including the lighting of the Central Park decorations, activities and promotions at a variety of businesses, horse-drawn carriage rides, and receive double punches on holiday punch cards on all purchases made throughout the evening.”

Wapello County Expo Grounds, Ottumwa

Saturday, November 21st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring “beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and festive displays,” a soup luncheon, Santa, a cookie walk, local vendors, crafts, and more

Admission is free on November 21st – Save the Date Preview Night on November 20th is $5

Central Park, Fairfield

Friday, November 27th at 5:30 p.m.

“The Fairfield High School Choir will set the mood by singing holiday music beginning at 5:30 p.m. The holiday lights will turn on around 6:00 p.m., immediately following the caroling, as the community gathers for this special moment. The current Citizens of the Year will have the honor of throwing the switch to illuminate the square for the season. After the lights come on, Santa will be welcoming children in the Santa House to hear their holiday wishes. Horse-drawn wagon rides will circle the square, adding to the magic of the evening. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be available at the Santa House, making it a warm and festive experience for all ages.”

Bridge View Center, Ottumwa (Expo Hall)

Saturday, November 28th from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Prices start at $10 for kids; ages two and under are free. Adults are $18 in advance; $20 at-the-door. Deadline to RSVP and to receive advance pricing is Wednesday, November 25, 1 p.m., via phone at 641-684-7000. The value of the ticket includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, ‘Letters To Santa’ for delivery in Santa’s mailbox, cookie decorations and more.”

OTHER BIG IOWA EVENTS

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Sunday, November 1st at 7 p.m.

With special guest Ryan Perdz

Purchase tickets HERE

Des Moines Civic Center

Monday, November 2nd at 7 p.m.

“Outlander in Concert celebrates the show’s rich heritage, its timeless characters, and the sweeping landscapes that made us fall in love. Premiering in Scotland, the heart and home of ‘Outlander,’ Echoes of The Highlands will fill the air,

reminding us that this is not the end… but just the beginning.”

reminding us that this is not the end… but just the beginning.” Purchase tickets HERE

Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee

Thursday, November 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Des Moines Civic Center

Friday, November 6th at 7 p.m.

“Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized Doozers, an appearance from a giant Gorg, and exclusive new wondrous puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, along with fan-­favorite songs and exciting visual effects, it’s an unforgettable live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles!”

Purchase tickets HERE

Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake

Saturday, November 7th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Horizon Events Center, Clive

Dates/Times Saturday, November 7th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“For one extraordinary weekend, the Midwest Metaphysical Expo brings together 100+ vendors from across the Midwest for two days of discovery, connection, shopping and experiences you won’t find just anywhere.”

Admission is $7 for ages 16+

Des Moines Civic Center

Sunday, November 8th at 2 p.m.

“The annual Veterans Day Concert is a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. This inspiring and patriotic performance is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and show our appreciation for veterans. The concert is FREE and open to everyone—no tickets required!”

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Sunday, November 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Tuesday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

With special guest American Hi-Fi

Purchase tickets HERE

Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines

Wednesday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

“The Iowa Rock n Roll Music Association (‘Iowa Rock’) and the Val Air Ballroom are pleased to present this concert celebration honoring the service of our nation’s armed forces veterans. The concert will feature Iowa Rock n Roll Hall of Fame bands The Sons of Gladys Kravits and Standing Hampton with opener ByrdWhystle from Nashville featuring Iowa Rocks Talent artist Steffen Poulsen. This is a public event, and veterans can attend free with military ID as our way of extending appreciation.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Des Moines Civic Center

Thursday, November 12th at 8 p.m.

Tickets are sold out

Ratt’s Underground Records, Des Moines

Dates/Times Saturday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 15th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Punk rock style flea market with vendors ranging from music with all forms of media, local artist, vintage clothing, vintage collectibles and so much more. Ratt’s will be giving away gift certificates on Saturday throughout the day so come and check out the shop and the event with all kinds of awesome vendors.”

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Monday, November 16th at 7 p.m.

“Starring The Motortown All-Stars : Charles Franklin (formerly with Ali Woodson’s Emperors of Soul), Danny Friendly (former member of The Edsels), Glen Raby (Musical Director), Leon Franklin (formerly of The Miracles and The Contours, currently with The Dramatics), Antonio Dandridge (Detroit-based, godson of Martha Reeves), and The All-Star Band .”

: (formerly with Ali Woodson’s Emperors of Soul), (former member of The Edsels), (Musical Director), (formerly of The Miracles and The Contours, currently with The Dramatics), (Detroit-based, godson of Martha Reeves), and .” Purchase tickets HERE

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Tuesday, November 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Casey’s Center, Des Moines

Thursday, November 19th at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Casey’s Center, Des Moines

Friday, November 20th at 7 p.m.

With special guest Grace Potter

Purchase tickets HERE

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Friday, November 20th at 7:30 p.m.

“STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!”

Purchase tickets HERE

Outlets of Des Moines, Altoona

Saturday, November 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines

Sunday, November 22nd at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Val Air Ballroom, West Des Moines

Monday, November 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

With special guest Pertinence

Purchase tickets HERE

Community Choice Convention Center, Des Moines

November 25th through 29th

“The annual event is the largest fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital and is a central Iowa tradition to kick off the holiday season. Festival of Trees & Lights will feature beautifully decorated trees, special performances from local music and dance groups, visits with Santa, a scavenger hunt, fun crafts and activities, and the chance to be inspired by impactful stories of children cared for at Blank Children’s. In addition, visitors can shop the Festival Gift Shop for gifts and more.”

Purchase tickets HERE

Casey’s Center, Des Moines

November 26th through 29th

“Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales…”

Purchase tickets HERE

Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake

Friday, November 27th at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets HERE

Downtown Des Moines

Saturday, November 28th at 10 a.m.

“Kick off the holiday season in the heart of downtown Des Moines at the Hy-Vee Holiday Parade! Gather your family, friends, and neighbors for a magical morning filled with festive cheer, unforgettable moments, and holiday spirit.”

Altoona Area Historical Society, Altoona

Saturday, November 28th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s time for Christmas in Olde Town, and it’s completely FREE for the whole family! This year is extra special because Santa Claus himself is joining us! So bring the kids, bring the grandparents, and bring your wish lists! The festive fun doesn’t stop there, either. You can treat yourself to our dreamy hot chocolate bar, a cozy s’mores station, cookie decorating for all ages, live entertainment, and plenty of surprises we can’t wait to share with you!”

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