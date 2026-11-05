Who Should Manage Dubuque Next? The City Wants Your Input

Dubuque is getting ready for a major leadership change, and city officials want to hear what the community thinks before choosing who’s next. Residents, business owners, nonprofit organizations, and other community groups are being invited to weigh in as the search for the city’s next manager moves forward.

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According to a recent release, the City of Dubuque has opened an online community survey to gather feedback about what people want to see in the person who will eventually take over the position. It’s an opportunity for people who live, work, and do business in Dubuque to help shape the direction of the recruitment process.

The survey covers three main areas: what makes Dubuque a great place to live, work, and raise a family. What qualities, experience, skills, and personality traits residents believe would make someone a good city manager. Finally, what opportunities and challenges they think the next manager will need to address during their first months on the job. The city says the information will be compiled and shared with its executive recruitment consultants at GMP Consultants to help guide the search and identify the priorities community members would like to see in their next leader.

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In addition to the online survey, the city plans to hold stakeholder feedback sessions with local businesses and organizations in November. A public reception is also planned for March 2027, giving community members an opportunity to meet the finalist candidates.

There’s a significant reason the city is beginning this process now. Current City Manager Mike Van Milligen announced his retirement plans in September 2025 after more than 30 years in the position. His projected final day is Friday, May 28th, 2027, although additional transition time could be considered if a replacement isn’t in place or the city determines it’s beneficial.

The Dubuque City Council selected GMP Consultants in September 2026 to lead the executive recruitment process, which has been developing for several months. It’s worth noting that the position comes with an approved annual base salary range of $225,000 to $285,000. The anticipated competitive hiring range is approximately $250,000 to $275,000.

The online survey remains open through Sunday, November 15th. Whether you have thoughts about Dubuque’s future, the kind of leadership the city needs, or the challenges facing our community, this is an opportunity to make those opinions part of the conversation.