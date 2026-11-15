Dolly Parton‘s cozy cottage in an exclusive part of California has sold for just under $2 million after her death, and pictures show a property that’s beautiful, but also down-home — just like Parton herself.

The entertainment icon’s taste in real estate was just as simple and homespun as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule of recordings, tours, movies, books and more.

Is Dolly Parton’s House For Sale?

It’s unknown if her primary residence will go up for sale following her death in August.

READ MORE:Dolly Parton’s 11 Siblings: Here’s Everything We Know

However, Parton’s former cottage in California went on the market in May, several months before her passing — and it was a one-of-a-kind piece of real estate not only for any Parton fan, but for anyone looking to own a unique property with multiple income opportunities.

What Were the Highlights of Dolly Parton’s Home For Sale?

According to the official listing from Cris Lapp at Black Oak Group Homes and Mortgages, the main residence is a 1920 single-family home, located in the exclusive community of Solvang, Calif.

The property also features a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment upstairs in the rear building, and a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment downstairs.

There’s a total of 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2,500 square feet, including a wig room in the upper part of the second unit.

The interior of the home is decorated in a simple, down-to-earth style that’s commensurate with Parton’s cozy cabin in California, but the external use of bright, airy colors, a white picket fence and a windmill in the yard give it a fairytale feel.

A stained-glass window above the door reads “Dolly” and is accompanied by her signature butterfly, completing the effect.

The listing touted the home’s unusual pedigree, but it also appealed to investors, pointing out that an owner could live in the front property and use the other two as income sources.

How Much Did Dolly Parton’s California Home Sell For?

The asking price on Parton’s former home was $1,995,000.

According to online property sites, the final selling price was $1,945,150, which breaks down to $778 per square foot and an approximate monthly payment of $5,856.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Dolly Parton’s former California cottage: