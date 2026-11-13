Have you ever seen a honey bee colony like this before?

You never know what you’re going to find when you look up, especially in the Hudson Valley! Folks in Montgomery recently got quite the surprise after an incredible honey bee colony was spotted high up in the trees right outside Town Hall. And this isn’t your typical little beehive.

An Incredible Bee Discovery in Montgomery

According to the Town of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Department, the discovery is a wild honey bee colony that has built an impressive structure around tree branches outside Town Hall at 110 Bracken Road in Montgomery, NY.

As you can see in the photos taken by Katie McKnight, the department’s Budget Officer and, apparently, a bit of a beehive connoisseur, there are layers upon layers of golden honeycomb with what appear to be thousands of bees gathered around their unusual home.

Town of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Via Facebook

What’s really fascinating about this discovery is that the bees have built their colony completely exposed to the elements. Most honey bee colonies live inside hollow trees or other sheltered spaces, but these bees decided to build their home out in the open.

Honey bees use beeswax to create thousands of tiny hexagonal cells. Those cells serve several purposes, including storing honey, raising young bees, and supporting the entire colony.

There’s just one problem as we head into the colder months.

The Parks Department says honey bees typically cluster together to generate and maintain warmth during the winter. Without the protection of an enclosed hive, this particular colony could have a much tougher time surviving the season.

Town of Montgomery Parks & Recreation Via Facebook

Maybe Beekeeping Should Be Your Next Hobby?

Do you know anyone that is a beekeeper? It seems like it could be something worth looking into! Most who do it say it can be a surprisingly rewarding hobby. Not only do you get to learn about how honey bees work together, but you can also help support pollination in your community, improve your garden, and potentially enjoy some locally produced honey.

It does require some research, equipment, patience, and regular maintenance, but you don’t necessarily need a farm or hundreds of acres to get started. With the right space and setup, backyard beekeeping can be an option for some homeowners.

Honey bees and other pollinators play an important role in keeping gardens, flowering plants, and local agriculture thriving. After seeing these pictures, I think we can all agree that the bees in Montgomery aren’t exactly playing around when it comes to building a home!

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery