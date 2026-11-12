New Study Reveals How Connecticut Ranks for Single Mothers

According to SingleMotherGrants.org, Connecticut is one of the better places in America to be a single mother, at least when it comes to safety. A new study ranking all 50 states and Washington, D.C. found that Connecticut has the third-lowest crime rate in the country for single mothers. Not too shabby, Nutmeg State!

And seriously, who the hell commits a crime against a single mother? Who does that? Sure, committing a crime against anybody is bad, but targeting a single mom? That’s a special kind of low. That’s the kind of behavior that gets you sent straight to hell, skipping purgatory altogether. You don’t even get a layover.

Overall, Connecticut landed just outside the top 10, which raises an important question: What exactly do we have to do to crack that list? We’re already doing pretty well when it comes to keeping single moms safe. Are we supposed to offer free coffee, complimentary babysitting, and a designated guy whose only job is to tell them they’re doing a great job?

The study also gave Connecticut some impressive marks for healthcare and transportation. We ranked third nationally for access to pediatricians and OB-GYNs and fourth for having the lowest transportation costs. So getting the kids to the doctor and getting to work apparently aren’t quite as financially painful here as they are elsewhere.

Unfortunately, housing is where Connecticut takes a hit. The state has the fifth-highest rent burden in the country, which is a pretty significant problem when you’re raising a family on one income. Safety is great, but it’s tough to feel comfortable when half your paycheck disappears into the landlord’s bank account.

Hartford actually ranked fourth among 69 metropolitan areas, while Bridgeport-Stamford landed in the top half. Connecticut also finished ahead of neighboring Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York.

Top Five States for Single Mothers

Vermont

North Dakota

South Dakota

Maine

Nebraska

Bottom Five States for Single Mothers

California

Nevada

New Mexico

Alaska

Washington, D.C.

So, congratulations to Connecticut for making single motherhood a little safer. Now let’s work on making it a little more affordable and maybe throw in a few extra perks to make single moms feel welcome. We’ve clearly got some room for improvement! I’ll do my part; I LOVE SINGLE MOMS. I know how creepy I made that sound and I’m cool with it.