Danbury Police Investigate Report of Driver Telling Child to 'Get In'

According to a release from the City of Danbury Police Department, authorities are investigating a disturbing report involving a suspicious vehicle that allegedly approached a child walking home on Bittersweet Drive.

Police say the incident involved a driver described as an older white male who reportedly pulled up alongside the child and told him to “get in.” Thankfully, the child did not get into the vehicle, and the situation was later brought to the attention of police.

City of Danbury PD

The Danbury Police Department is now working with Connecticut State Police as they investigate what happened. Officials also say residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle involved and are asking anyone who recognizes it or has information that could help investigators to contact the Danbury Police Department.

Obviously, this is the kind of report that gets every parent’s attention. You don’t want to create unnecessary panic, but you also don’t want to brush something like this off. The most important thing is that the child did not get into the vehicle and that the incident was reported.

City of Danbury PD

It’s also a good reminder to have a conversation with kids about what to do if a stranger approaches them. Make sure they understand that they should never get into a vehicle with someone they don’t know, even if that person seems friendly or claims to know their family. If something feels wrong, they should get away from the situation and find a trusted adult immediately.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or incident is encouraged to contact Danbury police.