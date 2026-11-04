Newtown Police Are Looking to Reunite a Lost Elmo With His Little Friend

According to the Newtown Police Department, one of their officers made a pretty adorable discovery while working on Halloween night along Main Street. Apparently, somewhere between trick-or-treating and collecting candy, a little one managed to lose their Elmo.

Thankfully, this wasn’t a case of a missing person or anything serious. It was a missing Sesame Street character, and the good news is that Elmo has been found!

According to a post from the department, an officer located the stuffed character and brought him back to police headquarters. There was just one small complication: Elmo apparently found his way into some leftover Halloween candy while waiting for his owner to come looking for him.

Newtown Police Department

Now he’s being kept safe at the Newtown Police Department, where he’s waiting for a reunion with the child who probably hasn’t stopped wondering where their little red friend went.

Anyone who believes Elmo belongs to their family can stop by the police department and ask for the Detective Bureau to arrange his safe return.

I have to give the Newtown Police Department credit for taking the time to post about something like this. Police departments deal with plenty of serious situations, and it’s nice to see an officer take a moment to make sure a lost stuffed animal gets a chance to make it home. For a little kid, that toy could be a pretty big deal.

Hopefully, Elmo is reunited with his little friend soon. And if he ate too much of that leftover Halloween candy while in police custody, well, that’s between him and the dentist.