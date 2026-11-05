She's Got the Voice, Now She Needs Iowa's Votes!

Sometimes you get to watch someone grow into their dreams right before your eyes. That seems to be the case with Cascade’s own Sarah Boyle.

Credit: Sarah Boyle

I’ve gotten to know Sarah through her involvement at Cascade High School. She’s in the same class as my oldest daughter, and I’ve had the opportunity to watch them share the stage in school musicals and choir concerts. Now, Sarah has a chance to take that musical talent to a much bigger stage, and we’d love to see Iowa help make it happen!

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The 16-year-old Cascade High School junior and Jones County Cattlemen’s Association member has been selected as a finalist in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) 14th Annual National Anthem Contest. The winner earns an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville for CattleCon 2027, February 2nd – 4th, with opportunities to perform the national anthem at the convention’s Opening General Session and during a special Thursday night event at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Credit: Sarah Boyle

For Sarah, a young musician whose influences include country music legends like Dolly Parton, the chance to perform at the Ryman would be a dream come true.

How Can Iowans Help Sarah?

Public voting is open NOW through November 25, 2026,and Sarah needs your support to bring this opportunity home to Iowa. Here’s what you can do to help.

Visit the official NCBA National Anthem Contest voting page.

Find Sarah Boyle from Cascade, Iowa.

Watch her audition video

Cast your vote

Return the following day and vote again.

You can vote once per day, per person, throughout the voting period. The winning contestant receives round-trip airfare to Nashville, a three-night hotel stay, complimentary CattleCon registration, two outfits and a pair of boots from Roper/Stetson/Tin Haul, and the opportunity to perform at both major convention events. The winner is expected to be announced by December 1.

Let’s Show Sarah Some Iowa Support!

Sarah has worked toward her musical dreams since childhood, beginning singing lessons at nine and guitar lessons at 10. Today, she performs throughout Eastern Iowa while balancing school, FFA, drama, cross country, and other activities. Now she’s one step away from an incredible national opportunity.

No matter where you live in the Hawkeye State, take a moment to cast your vote and share this opportunity with friends and family. I’d also encourage you to take a few minutes to listen to the full interview with Sarah, included below.

We talk about her musical journey, how she found out she was a finalist, her excitement about the opportunity in Nashville, and plenty more about this talented young Iowan we’re hoping to send to Music City!

Remember to vote for Sarah Boyle every day, now through the 25th of November. Let’s send our Eastern Iowa girl to Nashville! You can also follow Sarah’s music and find her upcoming performances by searching for Sarah Boyle Music on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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