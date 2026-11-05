Honoring Her Service: 15 Women Veterans to Receive Quilts of Valor in Dubuque

As Veterans Day approaches, communities across the country take time to recognize the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In Dubuque, two local organizations are continuing that effort by bringing attention to women veterans through a special recognition ceremony and ongoing community support.

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According to a recent release, the Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group will present 15 women veterans with handmade Quilts of Valor on Sunday, November 8th. The ceremony will recognize women whose military service deserves to be remembered and celebrated this Veterans Day. Most of this year’s recipients served during the Gulf War Era. The presentation is open to the public and will take place at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.

Event details include:

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Aigler Auditorium, third floor

Address: 360 W. 11th Street, Dubuque, Iowa

Breezy Ridge has partnered with Tri-State Women Warriors to help identify and honor this year’s recipients. The partnership brings attention to women veterans who may not always seek recognition but whose service and sacrifices deserve appreciation.

“Most all of us in the group have spouses or other family members who served in the military. We are passionate about the work we do, and we have a lot of fun working together for this great cause. We make these Quilts with the hope of offering comfort and peace to the recipient. Every Veteran is eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor; the only requirement is honorable discharge.” -Cyndy Billmeyer, Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group Leader

Those interested in seeing the quilts before the ceremony can visit Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s third-floor rotunda. The annual display will remain available through Thursday, November 5th. Volunteers will carefully store the quilts Friday morning, November 6th, in preparation for Sunday’s presentation.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003; today, the foundation includes more than 600 groups nationwide. The local Breezy Ridge group began in 2014 and has awarded more than 1,530 Quilts of Valor in the Dubuque area. More than 15 volunteers create the quilts and coordinate ceremonies for veterans and their families. Vietnam veterans account for approximately 45 percent of local recipients. Veterans with an honorable discharge are eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor.

The partnership also highlights the work of Tri-State Women Warriors, a local organization founded in 2022 by women veterans. The organization recognized the need for a stronger support network for women transitioning from military service to civilian life.

Credit: Tri-State Women Warriors

Through fellowship, advocacy, community activities, and connections to resources, Tri-State Women Warriors helps women veterans build relationships with others who understand their experiences. The organization also works to raise awareness about the needs of women veterans and strengthen their support network throughout the Tri-State area.

Community members will have another opportunity to support the organization at its Third Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, November 14th, at Happy’s Place in Dubuque. Admission is free, and the event will feature food, drinks, music, karaoke, raffles, and both silent and live auctions.

Credit: Tri-State Women Warriors

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: Doors open at 11 a.m.

Location: Happy’s Place

Address: 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa

Admission: Free

Live Auction: 2 p.m.

Whether attending the Quilts of Valor ceremony, visiting the library display, or joining the fundraiser, community members have several opportunities to recognize women veterans and support those working to make a difference in their lives.