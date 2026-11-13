As you’ve heard and read about all week, the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament is happening here in Butte this weekend with games getting underway today (Friday) and running through tomorrow when they will run from 8am to 3pm at 8 different gymnasiums around town.

I am part of the band High Ore Road and we were lucky enough to be the pre-ceremony entertainment at last night’s Opening Ceremony event at the Butte Civic Center and what we saw was one of the most touching and uplifting evenings that we’ve been a part of since we’ve been a band. The Montana State Special Olympics basketball tournament brings together over 2,000 of our state’s Special Olympians and it seems that all 2,000 of them came not only for sport but for friendship and these are not the type of people who hold in their emotions. The cheers from all of the other teams in the arena were near-deafening as each team marched down the main aisle for introductions.

Photo: Tommy O/Townsquare Media

There were high-fives. There were cheers and hugs. There was a lot of excitement for the upcoming games but the sense I got from the event was that these athletes were even more excited to see their old friends and make new ones. It was one of the most unassuming displays of sportsmanship I’ve ever seen and in my other side-hustle as a PA announcer, I’ve seen a lot of games.

Photo: Tommy O/Townsquare Media

There are a few incredible people who will be in action this weekend who need mentioning. One is Heather Raymond, my sweet soon-to-be-sister-in-law who brings joy and love to every family gathering, who is on the left in the above picture. In the middle is Jay “Hollywood” Foley who is not just a fine athlete, but one of the biggest supporters of other athletes in Butte. Heck, in Montana. You’ll see Hollywood at just about every Bulldog, Maroon or Oredigger home game, most of the times helping out on the bench. Heather and Hollywood will both be playing this week.

There’s also Brandon Burnett who has been looking forward to this tournament for months. He had a game this morning with the rest of his team representing BSW as they took on the mighty Bulldogs. Here they are during a break in play.

Photo: Tommy O/Townsquare Media

Get out today or tomorrow and take in a game. These games will leave you inspired, I promise. Here’s a link to all the information you’ll need to find your game.

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