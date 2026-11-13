The 38th Annual Thompson Family Food Drive is coming Saturday, December 5 and again this year big things are expected. The drive began humbly in 1989 with just a few employees and volunteers and very modest goals. In 37 years, it has grown into one of the biggest food drives in the state and has become the primary source of food and funds for the Butte Rescue Mission during the winter months.

Organizers of this year’s food drive are hoping that the results will top those of 2025 when a record 83.698 pounds of food was collected along with over $100,000 in cash donations. Can the record be topped. Of course it can, but it’s going to take an entire town to do it. Butte is just that town.

This year, the easiest way to help is to simply leave nonperishable food outside your door or mailbox this year, and remember to keep your pets inside on the morning of December 5th as volunteers will start collecting at 10am. Of course, collecting and moving over 80,000 pounds of food is going to take some effort as well so if you’re interested in collecting food or helping at the gathering sites, your help will definitely be appreciated. If you’re interested in giving a few hours of your time to this great event, just shoot an email to thompsonfooddrive@gmail.com. Does your business or organization credit volunteer hours? Again, please consider giving time to the 38th Annual Thompson Family Food Drive as many hands will be needed again this year.

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery

Click here to view photo gallery