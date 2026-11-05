Can You Name All Of The Celebrities Born In Montana?

Celebrity Roots in Montana: A Closer Look

I’m not sure why, but people seem to be obsessed with celebrities. Even here in Montana, it seems like we as a people, just cant’ get enough.

Here’s the funny thing, most of us will deny it, we will say we don’t care, but the truth is, we do. Want to know how I know? Because as someone who writes articles about Montana, anytime an article is written about a celebrity living here, visiting here, or whatever, it always does well.

Famous Actors Born in the Big Sky State

Having said that, let’s talk about those who were born here in Montana and would later have a life full of fortune and fame.

This list contains actors, musicians, comedians, athletes, and one infamous daredevil. While, I’m sure you will be aware of some, others just might surprise you.

Gary Cooper Born in Helena, he would go on to become an Academy Award Winning Actor

Born in Helena, he would go on to become an Academy Award Winning Actor Evil Knievel Born in Butte, Knievel is the most famous daredevil to walk the planet.

Born in Butte, Knievel is the most famous daredevil to walk the planet. Dana Carvey Born in Missoula, Carvey would create some of he most recognizable characters on Saturday Night Live, including the Church Lady

Born in Missoula, Carvey would create some of he most recognizable characters on Saturday Night Live, including the Church Lady David Lynch Born in Missoula, Lynch would go on to direct movies such as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

Born in Missoula, Lynch would go on to direct movies such as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. Michelle Williams Born in Kalispell, the actress has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards in her career.

Born in Kalispell, the actress has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards in her career. Lily Gladstone Born in Kalispell, the actress would become the first Native American nominated for an Academy Award for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon

More Stars from Big Sky Country

Of course, that isn’t all of the celebrities born in Big Sky Country, the list continues below.

Margaret Qually Born in Kalispell, Qually is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell and has appeared in such films as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Maid.

Born in Kalispell, Qually is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell and has appeared in such films as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Maid. Patrick Duffy Born in Townsend, Duffy is best know for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas.

Born in Townsend, Duffy is best know for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas. Jesse Tyler Ferguson Born in Missoula, Ferguson became a household name for his portrayal as Mitch on Modern Family.

Born in Missoula, Ferguson became a household name for his portrayal as Mitch on Modern Family. Jeff Ament Born in Havre, Ament is the long time bassist for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Pearl Jam

Born in Havre, Ament is the long time bassist for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Pearl Jam Phil Jackson Born in Deer Lodge, Jackson would go on to play in the NBA before coaching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA Championships and the LA Lakers to 5.

Born in Deer Lodge, Jackson would go on to play in the NBA before coaching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA Championships and the LA Lakers to 5. Martha Raye Born in Butte, the actress and comedian would star in several movies, as well as become a pitch woman for Polident.

Your Thoughts: Favorite Montana Celebrities

Did we miss anyone on the list? Who is your favorite Montana celebrity? Let us know by sending us a message on our app.