One In Four Eligible Montanans Missing Out On Energy Bill Assistance Programs This Winter

Nobody likes getting their energy bill. That’s a feeling that is shared pretty much universally. On the same token, nobody really wants to pay more for something than they have to, particularly when it comes to their energy bill. As we approach the coldest part of the year, everybody is using and paying for more energy but NorthWestern Energy says many don’t have to.

Whitney Jurenic is with NorthWestern Energy and a big part of her job is helping low-income Montanans find programs to help with the bill and also ways to make their homes more energy-efficient. Whitney tells us that right now 1 in 8 Montanans are receiving assistance but a staggering 1 in 4 Montanans are actually eligible. Are you one of those Montanans?

For customers who are having trouble paying their bills, NorthWestern Energy has billing and payment options that many times can help. They can also help connect you with government and nonprofit assistance programs and provide information about their eligibility requirements. If you qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be eligible for not only an electric and natural gas bill discount, emergency energy assistance and free home weatherization. Discounts on electric bills are 25% November through April and 15% May through October. Natural gas bill discounts are currently 30% November through April.

How can you find out if you qualify for LIEHAP? You can apply right now and find out complete details by clicking here. Further details can also be found here in Butte through Action Inc. by calling (406) 533-6855 or (800) 382-1325.

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