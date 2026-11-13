Friday the 13th has officially arrived in Amarillo, and that can mean only one thing…well, ok, two things. One, there will be people who bury themselves in their homes due to extreme superstitions. I get it, I’m a baseball guy. I know all about them.

Secondly, it’s tattoo deal day! Shops all around Amarillo will be running flash specials on new tattoos, so if you’ve been waiting to get one, today is your lucky day. You’re going to get something fun and do it on the cheap.

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Tattoo Prices & Rules

On Friday the 13th, many tattoo shops start offering up $50 tattoos, some even lower than that. You can even find some shops that will offer discounted piercings. Now, this isn’t a free-for-all. You can’t just walk in and ask for that elaborate tattoo you’ve been trying to get for $50.

A lot of shops will have a sheet or two of approved tattoos, while some will let you tell what you want and see if it fits under the $50 umbrella. Many shops will limit placement to your arms or legs, and many prefer cash payments for the flash sale tattoos.

Shops Participating in Flash Deals

As I said before, there are several shops in Amarillo that participate in the flash deals, and a few of them are listed below:

Blind Fox Tattoo: They’ll be running specials from 12 pm to 8 pm

The Studio: $50 flash tattoos, one of the best-reviewed spots in Amarillo

Spaids Tattoo: They’ll have Black Friday specials on both tattoos and face painting starting at 1 pm

Black Horse Ink: A flash tattoo event with a pre-selected binder to choose art from

Twisted Thorn Tattoo Studio: Two different deals to take advantage of. A $30 mini tattoo or two for $50

Tattoo Gallery: How about $31 tattoos and $20 piercings today only

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Click here to view photo gallery