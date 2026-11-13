It’s that time of year when we are preparing for the Thanksgiving meal. If you are like my family, we buy Thanksgiving dinner ingredients a little bit at a time. We bought the turkey last week, and we’ll buy the ham this week. Then we’ll get the ingredients for all the sides here and there to spread the cost out.

If you are the one planning Thanksgiving dinner for your family, extended family, and friends, it gets expensive. Those attending your dinner may bring sides, ice, or rolls, but that doesn’t take much off your plate because you are footing most of the bill.

How Much Does Thanksgiving Dinner Cost in 2026?

Yes, Thanksgiving is expensive. Here is what Thanksgiving dinner costs this year. According to the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner this year for 10 people is $78.93. That doesn’t include beverages. Buying drinks will add another $50 or more to the bill.

Luckily, turkey (down 0.5%), cranberries (down 6.6%), and frozen vegetables (down 4.2%) cost less this year than last year. However, pumpkin pie and gravy have seen a jump in prices.

Read More:Where to Eat Out on Thanksgiving Day 2026

Thanksgiving Dinner Prices at United Supermarkets

Looking at the cost of Thanksgiving dinner at United, a Thanksgiving bundle for 10 costs $68.52. This doesn’t include beverages or all the little extras you need to prepare dinner.

What Thanksgiving Dinner Cost in 1976

Let’s take a look back at 1976 and what Thanksgiving cost 50 years ago. According to 24/7 Wall St., Thanksgiving cost $13.22 for 10 people. A 16-pound turkey cost $6.03.

Read More:The Weirdest Use of Thanksgiving Leftovers I’ve Ever Seen!

How Much Have Thanksgiving Food Prices Increased?

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner has increased 497.05% since 1976.

Everything seems to be super expensive, but luckily, this year you can feed 10 people a decent Thanksgiving meal for under $100.