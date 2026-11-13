Last year we found out that Tacos Garcia, a long-time Mexican restaurant in Amarillo, was moving to a new location. They would be leaving behind a building built by the previous owners specifically for the restaurant. Tacos Garcia moved to their new location off Kentucky near Georgia in the former Gardski’s/Leal’s building, leaving their old location empty.

Read More: After 30 Years, Amarillo’s Jorge’s Tacos Garcia Making a Big Move

The building will no longer be empty. The location at 1100 Ross St. is getting new life. Now, before you get too excited thinking it will be a new restaurant, it won’t be. But it will be something new for a long-time business here in Amarillo.

Martin Road Optometry Is Moving to Ross Street

Martin Road Optometry will be relocating its optometry offices to this building.

After 21 years, we are moving the clinic and closing the current location at Amarillo Blvd and Martin Road.

According to Jimmy Cobb with Martin Road Optometry, they are hoping to move the business in April 2027. That all depends on how the construction and renovations go between now and then.

Cobb told us that they may eventually change the name from Martin Road Optometry to reflect the new location.

It’s going to be the same practice with the same doctors and staff you have grown to love, just at a new location. The building will have a new shade of blue chosen by Dr. Amy Cobb to mimic the eyewear brand, Warby Parker.

A New Look With Some Familiar Features

They will be keeping some of the Tacos Garcia charm. When you come into the new office, you may notice the same big fireplace, courtyard fountain, beautiful wooden ceilings, and arched doorways.

The new location will have a drive-through. You’ll be able to pick up your glasses or get adjustments and repairs from the comfort of your car.

Martin Road Optometry’s New Location Offers More Convenience

Cobb told us the new location will have an on-site digital lens optical lab. This means you can receive your glasses the same day, whether you need single-vision, bifocal, or progressive lenses. They can make your glasses in-house while you wait.

They will still feature a large selection of frames, including high-end name-brand and specialty frames.

The same great service you have come to know and trust will continue at the new Barrio location.

Our new location in The Barrio will allow us to remain close to all of our existing patient base, and become more accessible to new patients who will appreciate the overall value of our locally-owned clinic.

The 1100 Ross St. location will be their new home. Their second location, Park Avenue Optometry, is located in Hereford.

It’ll be a new location, but you’ll still get ‘the best of care, without the puff of air!’