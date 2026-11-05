Saturday Plans: Board Game Day at the Library

As we head deep into fall here in Amarillo, we feel the temperatures dropping, and that tends to keep us indoors a bit more often. Especially with the holidays fast approaching, we’ll find ourselves with more family time and kids who bounce off the walls.

Not having many outdoor activities can definitely put a strain on everyone inside the house as they start to get that cabin fever feeling. So, what can you do to keep the family entertained and enjoy the time together? Board games, of course!

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Learn A New Board Game

Bomb City Gaming Club has been dedicated to the Amarillo community when it comes to board games, kind of a lost art these days. With technology, and even streaming sites such as Netflix getting into gaming, many have forgotten about board games.

What’s sad about that is that board games can provide so much laughter and enjoyment, and Bomb City Gaming Club has held numerous events to help you learn about new board games, or if you’re already an enthusiast, match up with people who love playing them.

Game Day This Saturday

This Saturday, November 7, Bomb City Gaming Club will be holding a game day at the Amarillo Public Library Southwest location. That’s the library at 6801 SW 45th Ave. The fun will kick off bright and early at 9 am and last until 5 pm.

This is a perfect chance for you to learn about some games out there you may not know exist, or maybe there’s a game you’ve been interested in playing for a while, but didn’t have the time to learn how. One of the things they do at these events is teach you how to play!

What To Expect At Game Day

A lot of things, that’s the answer. There will be tabletop games set up everywhere, a retro game arcade which I’d imagine has some old-school games, raffle prizes, snacks, and community tables. They’ve got some great prizes to give away, and you could even leave with a free board game!

They’re also looking for game hosts, and you don’t even need to be an expert to be one. If you know how to play the game and enjoy teaching it, they’ll hook you up with a bunch of extras just for hosting the game! You can get a ton more details by checking out their event page on Facebook.

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