Why Not Let the Pros Cook Your Thanksgiving Spread This Year?

It’s that time of year in Amarillo when you start dreaming about food. Food like turkey, ham, dressing, and mashed potatoes, all covered in gravy. Then you have to start thinking about pies: pumpkin, pecan, chocolate, and all the whipped cream you can put on them.

Of course I’m talking about Thanksgiving and the dinner spread. It’s the day to give thanks and stuff yourself silly with great food. However, when it comes to that food, someone’s stuck in the kitchen for days preparing the feast. All that time is spent cooking when they could be spending time with the rest of the family catching up, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, or watching football. But nooooo, they are cooking up a storm.

Why Let Somebody Else Cook Thanksgiving Dinner?

Why make your loved ones work through the holiday when somebody else can prepare the meal for you? It will end up costing about the same as buying all the groceries, but your home cooks won’t be so worn out.

What Do You Get With Thanksgiving Catering in Amarillo?

Just think about it. All you have to do is warm up these masterfully cooked meals, set them out on the table, and let the family dig in.

Read More:Amarillo Residents Say These Are the Most Hated Thanksgiving Sides

Can Your Family Tell You Took a Shortcut?

Here’s a secret: if you want them to think you slaved all week in the kitchen getting things ready, just throw a little flour on your face, hair, and apron before you walk into the dining room, and they won’t know you took a shortcut this year.

Read More:Most Bizarre Thanksgiving Leftover Recipe You Haven’t Tried Yet

Are You Cooking or Catering This Year?

So, are you cooking or catering this year? Did your favorite Thanksgiving caterer make the list? If not, let us know, and we’ll add them.