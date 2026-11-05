Bushland Is About to Get an Upgrade: Giovanni’s Tavern Grand Opening

When one door closes, another door opens. That’s exactly what is happening with the residents of Bushland. Something new is about to open in their neighborhood.

Back in September, we shared with you that Joe’s Pizza and Pasta would be closing. Their last day was October 4. But instead of that building staying empty, Giovanni’s Pizzeria decided to move in and open their second location, called Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Tavern.

Read More:Bushland’s Joe’s Pizza and Pasta Closes After 13 Years

They have been working hard to get the building ready to serve the residents of Bushland and those traveling on I-40. All that hard work is paying off because Giovanni’s Tavern is opening. Their grand opening will be Friday, November 6. They will be serving breakfast from 7 am to noon, and lunch and dinner from noon to 9 pm. Stick around, because there’s a surprise behind that breakfast.

Not only will they be serving up great pizza, but they have also kept some of Joe’s signature dishes and desserts. Giovanni’s Tavern will also have a drive-thru window for to-go order pickup. They are also offering beer and wine, plus updated TVs so you can come watch the games.

Gary Boyett

That’s not all that they are bringing to Bushland. Coffee Fixx is opening up inside the Tavern and will be offering coffee and breakfast items. Coffee Fixx closed the shop on 6th Street on July 31, 2026. But now they are back!

We are so excited to announce that Mr. Baxter from Coffee Fixx will be coming to serve his signature coffee and breakfast items EVERY SINGLE DAY. That means that Bushland is getting the best coffee, breakfast burritos and omelettes that Amarillo has to offer.

Giovanni's Tavern/Coffee Fixx Menus

Read More: Route 66 Entrepreneur: Coffee Fixx Amarillo Now Available

Bushland, get ready for amazing Coffee Fixx coffee and breakfast, and delicious pizzas, pastas, and desserts from Giovanni’s Tavern. Drop by 19151 I-40 Frontage Rd and help them celebrate Friday, November 6.