Pure Barre, located at 1400 43rd Ave NE Suite 1404, will soon change ownership. According to a Facebook post on its page, the business is not for sale. Bismarck fitness center many of us know and love was just listed for sale.

After years of building an incredible community, Pure Barre Bismarck is looking for its next owner.

After 8 years in the Bismarck community, the business is ready for its next chapter. Pure Barre specializes in low-impact, high-intensity, full-body barre-based group exercise classes.

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It’s a fully equipped, turnkey studio with an experienced team already in place, plus a retail component selling popular brands like Lululemon, Beyond Yoga, Alo, and more. For anyone who has been dreaming of owning a fitness business, this might be a fairly easy way to get started with a well-established gym that already has a following in the Bismarck community.

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For pricing, additional details, or to discuss this exciting opportunity, contact Julie at701-751-0528, or send them a private Facebook message.