Notable Holiday Light Displays

We have some tremendous Christmas light displays in Bismarck–Mandan. Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner comes to mind, as do Candy Cane Lane and the Holiday Lights on Main in Dykshoorn and Heritage Parks.

This got me thinking…What is the largest drive-thru Christmas light display in North Dakota? Yes, of course, Candy Cane Lane is a drive-thru Christmas display in Bismarck and is one of my favorites to check out every year, but is there a larger display?

(SEE ALSO: See Bismarck’s Best Christmas Lights Street)

After some research on the World Wide Web of misinformation, I found my answer, and I believe it to be true.

North Dakota’s Largest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display

According to Midwest Living, North Dakota’s biggest display that would have Clark Griswold jealous is “The Holiday Lights” at the fairgrounds in West Fargo, North Dakota, located at 1805 Main Avenue West. Take a look at these photos from the Red River Valley Fair’s Facebook page.

It looks pretty amazing. I have never had the pleasure of taking in this collection of Christmas lights that looks like it is straight out of a Hallmark movie before, but I have seen it lit up from I-94 before driving to Fargo in the past, and it looks impressive.

The Holiday Lights Info (Know Before You Go)

The route length is about a mile and a half of lighted drive-thru displays, and along the route you will see themed and animated light displays with light tunnels and synchronized holiday music that you can pick up on your car radio.

The Holiday Lights will open this year on Saturday, November 28th and usually runs through December 31st from 5 pm to 10 pm, and keep in mind it is closed on Christmas Day.

Admission can vary by advance online purchase versus gate entry, which is around $25 dollars per car.

If you have any holiday plans out east, this might just be worth a look.