Cody Johnson is BACK!

We sent you to see him a couple of years back at both WE Fest and the Fargodome, and now he’s coming back to North Dakota once again. US 103-3 is proud to welcome Cody Johnson to the Fargodome on Saturday, March 20th, 2027. Showtime is 7 pm, and doors open at 6 pm.

(SEE ALSO: Lainey Wilson North Dakota Concert Photos)

Cody Johnson and Friends featuring Carly Pearce.

Rick Rider via Police Productions-Cody Johnson

Ticket information

Tickets go on sale one week from today, on Friday, November 19th. There will be a special presale for our US 103-3 listeners the day before the on-sale, on Thursday, November 18th. The code you need to use for the presale is TAKEMEBACK.

Ticket Prices:

$179.50 VIP / $119.50 Reserved / $99.50 Reserved / $79 Reserved / $69 Reserved / $59.50 Reserved. (Prices do not include a facility fee and do not include taxes or any applicable convenience charges)

Cody Johnson’s Stats

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

According to Wikipedia, Cody Johnson has released ten studio albums and fifteen singles over the course of his career, which began back in 2006. Cody Johnson’s first number-one single came in 2021 when he released “Til’ You Can’t”. His second number-one single came two years later, in 2023, called “The Painter”. Two years after that, in 2025, Johnson would achieve his third number-one song, “The Fall”.

Want FREE Tickets?

Just keep listening to US 103-3 for us to play a “Double Shot” of Cody Johnson during the Curt & Samm show on weekday mornings, or afternoons with Rick Rider. If you catch us playing back-to-back songs by Cody Johnson, just be the 10th caller to win. We are your Country Concert Leader. Thanks for listening.