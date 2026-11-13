Come Sail Away… all the way to 4 Bears Casino & Lodge to see Styx live December 5th! That’s right, Styx! The band behind some of the biggest songs in rock is coming to 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, and we want to send YOU for FREE! We’ve got you covered with our ‘Styx Ticket Takeover’ Sweepstakes.

The more points you earn, the better your chances of winning! Take The Walleye with you! Download our app and start racking up those points!

How The Contest Works

Download the 96.5 The Walleye app, listen to your favorite classic rock station, and earn points along the way.

Earn, redeem, and boost your sweepstakes entries before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 27th.

REMEMBER: You’ve got to download our station app. It’s the only way you can stream to earn contest entries. This new feature is not available for desktop, laptop, Alexa, or Google, so make sure you download our app now.

Got the app? Open the app and select “Listen and Earn” from the left navigation menu.

Andi Ahne

Earn 1 entry for every 15 minutes you stream your favorite station. Check your progress anytime on the “Listen and Earn” page in our app.

Important: You must manually redeem your earned entries in the widget below to be entered to win.

Listen and earn with 96.5 The Walleye, Classic Rock, that really rocks!