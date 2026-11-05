North Dakota Bowling Alley Hits The Market With A $4.3 Million Price Tag

North Dakota bowlers, this news might surprise you. A bowling alley that has operated in Fargo since 1959 is now for sale, and it comes with everything a new owner needs to keep the business running.

‘ The Bowler’ Now Up For Sale

The Bowler bowling alley, located at 2630 University Dr. in Fargo, is officially on the market. According to Valley News Live, the 32,784 square foot business is listed by Goldmark Commercial Real Estate with a asking price of a whopping $4.3 million.

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What’s Included In The Property

The property has 24 lanes, 3 bars, a restaurant, a kitchen, a banquet hall, an industrial kitchen, furniture, and a Class AB liquor license. Of course, a person could completely gut the building, renovate it, and use it for something else. However, with so much already in place, someone could just keep The Bowler operating as a bowling alley. I’d imagine many Fargo residents would like to see that happen and would think it would be a shame to close something so many families in the area enjoy, especially with all of the memories people have made there after nearly 70 years of being in business.

For now, it’s unclear what the future holds for this Fargo business, but check back with us for more updates.