Bluey's Big Play Is Coming To Bismarck Dec. 9th 2026: Here's How To Win Tickets

Bluey’s Big Play, the stage adaptation of the Emmy-winning children’s TV series, is set for the Bismarck Event Center on December 9th, 2026, at 6pm. It’s a one-night show, so families wanting to go should grab their tickets early.

This animated series has become nothing short of a phenomenon since it premiered in 2018, and nearly a decade later, kids all over the country are still mesmerized by the Bluey storyline.

(Also Read: Name A North Dakota Snow Plow Contest Returns For 2026)

What is Bluey?

If you’re not caught up on the Bluey craze, here’s what you need to know. Bluey is a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy. With her sister, Bingo, and their parents, they turn everyday household items and routines into a magical world and adventure. The show takes cues from modern-day parenting and encourages kids to use their imaginations. It’s a cartoon loved by parents and kids alike.

How To Win Tickets To The Show

This fun family event isn’t one you will want to miss. Of course, you can get your tickets now at the Bismarck Event Center Box office, ranging from $38 to $87, but you can also listen and win tickets on Hot 97.5.

Every weekday at 11:40 am, listen for the “5 Second Rule” game on Hot 97.5. Midday host, Andi, will give you a random category; you will have to be the first caller to name 3 things from within the category in under 5 seconds. If you do that, you will score a family four-pack of tickets to the show. Contest starts 11/09, so set a reminder on your phone.