They Could Be The Next Big Thing: Coming To ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest 2027 Headliners

ND Country Fest

ND Country Fest

We found out at the 2026 festival two of the four headliners for 2027. They included Hudson Westbrook and the band that has had (10) top-10 country hits over the course of their career, Old Dominion.

TSM

Lee Brice is Coming Back

Lee Brice was your third artist headliner announcement. This will be Lee’s second time at ND Country Fest on the country music festival’s 10th anniversary. Brice was last at ND Country Fest in 2022, and he will be bringing his 8 #1 songs to New Salem. Brice has had 6 studio albums and 19 hit singles.

(SEE ALSO: Rick Rider’s Tour of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville)

Your Final 2027 Headliner-Joe Nichols

David A. Smith/Getty Images

Joe Nichols, with 32 singles (5 of which went to #1) and 11 studio albums, will be bringing all of his classic hits to New Salem, North Dakota. I was very excited for this announcement, as I have never seen Joe in concert before.

Phil Vassar is Coming to ND Country Fest!

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Phil Vassar will be bringing his seven studio albums and twenty-two singles (2 of them went to #1) to ND Country Fest 2027.

Neal McCoy is Coming Back

Rich Fury, Getty Images

Neal McCoy is coming back to ND Country Fest for their 10th anniversary festival, and he’s bringing his 39 hit singles and two #1 songs with him.

And the latest act to be announced:

Tigirlily Gold is Coming Back to ND Country Fest

Rick Rider

North Dakota‘s favorite duo will be bringing their hits back to New Salem for one incredible night.

90s Star Billy Dean is Coming To ND Country Fest

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

90s country star Billy Dean will be bringing his 28 singles to New Salem, North Dakota, including his hits “Somewhere in my Broken Heart”, “If There Hadn’t Been You”, and so many more.

Walker Montgomery added to ND Country Fest 2027

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

The husband of Tigirlily Gold’s Krista. He’s got a pretty famous father as well (John Michael Montgomery).

Recently added to ND Country Fest – Annie Bosko

Jason Davis, Getty Images

Annie Bosko is a California Cowgirl who is a rising country star and is ready to take New Salem, North Dakota, by storm.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Fox N’ Vead

Rick Rider via Fox N’ Vead Facebook

They have been compared to Whiskey Myers and Treaty Oak Revival. Fox N’ Vead have been selling out gigs in Nashville, and now they’re part of the 2027 lineup in New Salem, North Dakota.

How Can You Get Tickets?

If you would like to purchase tickets and camping for ND Country Fest 2027, you can do so here. Keep listening to US 103-3, your OFFICIAL ND Country Fest station, to win tickets and for future artist announcements for ND Country Fest 2027!

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