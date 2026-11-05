Major Shift In Our North Dakota Weather Coming Soon

Enjoy Our Warm November

It could all come to a screeching halt very soon. So far this fall, we’ve been unusually warm, as predicted, thanks to a strong El Niño weather pattern. This typically gives North Dakota a warm and drier fall and winter. That certainly doesn’t mean we won’t see our share of cold weather stretches or winter storms.

The rain system that just dropped over an inch over most of North Dakota on Monday typically would’ve probably fallen as mostly snow in a non-El Niño year. Speaking of our first official snow of the season, which needs to be .10 or a tenth of an inch to qualify, it may be sooner than you think. Take a look at my prediction for the first snow of the year for Bismarck-Mandan below.

(SEE ALSO: We have Pinpointed When Bismarck will see its first Snowfall)

UPDATE on First Snow Potential

By the way, our prediction for the first snowfall in Bismarck is Monday, November 9th. That looks very unlikely at this point, but it could be close. The following week looks active and cold enough for measurable snowfall. We shall see.

Pattern Change is Coming

In the meantime, according to several weather agencies I follow, a major pattern change is expected to take hold at the end of November (around Thanksgiving) that could have us shivering once again when we head out to our vehicles. We are talking about more seasonal temps for that time of year. High temperatures in the 30s and lows in the teens. Even a little colder as we get into December. At this time, winter moisture still looks to be below normal, but fear not…Winter is coming eventually.