The Broome County Sheriff’s Department released this charges-and-arrest report on November 12, 2026. Activities and arrests are listed below. Persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

These arrests and charges listed below do not reflect all the activities of the Broome County Sheriff’s Department for the week. For more information, visit the Broome County Sheriff’s Department website.

If any of the following information has changed, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email don@991thewhale.com with the proper documentation to make the necessary changes.

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Burglary

Robert J. Milhomme, age 40 of Esperance, NY, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, following a burglary investigation in the Town of Chenango.

Bail Jumping

Matthew C. Hartman, age 34 of Binghamton, NY, was charged with Bail Jumping in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, following a warrant execution in the Town of Fenton.

Assault

Michell A. Colburn, age 36 of Windsor, NY, was charged with Bail Jumping in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, following a warrant execution in the Town of Windsor.

According to this week’s report, following an investigation into a physical altercation at the Broome County Correctional Facility, 35-year-old Alexa Hinkley of Endwell was charged with two counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree, Class D Felonies, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Possession

Larceny

Criminal Contempt

Aggravated Harassment

Multiple Charges

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle