The Broome County Sheriff’s Department released this charges-and-arrest report on November 12, 2026. Activities and arrests are listed below. Persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.
These arrests and charges listed below do not reflect all the activities of the Broome County Sheriff’s Department for the week. For more information, visit the Broome County Sheriff’s Department website.
If any of the following information has changed, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email don@991thewhale.com with the proper documentation to make the necessary changes.
Read More: 2026 Food-A-Bago Food Drive Final Results
Burglary
Robert J. Milhomme, age 40 of Esperance, NY, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, following a burglary investigation in the Town of Chenango.
Bail Jumping
Matthew C. Hartman, age 34 of Binghamton, NY, was charged with Bail Jumping in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, following a warrant execution in the Town of Fenton.
Michell A. Colburn, age 36 of Windsor, NY, was charged with Bail Jumping in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, following a warrant execution in the Town of Windsor.
Assault
According to this week’s report, following an investigation into a physical altercation at the Broome County Correctional Facility, 35-year-old Alexa Hinkley of Endwell was charged with two counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree, Class D Felonies, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.
Criminal Mischief
51-year-old Benjamin Engbrecht from Binghamton was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Resisting Arrest, following a criminal mischief investigation in the Town of Chenango. Following an investigation into property damage in the Town of Union, Michael Hageman of Endicott was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.
Criminal Possession
Framingham, Massachusetts resident Henry Grant was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, following a narcotics investigation in the City of Binghamton. 25-year-old Shakeem Williams of Binghamton was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, following a narcotics investigation in the City of Binghamton.
Larceny
The Broome County Sheriff’s report lists Newell Dickson, Jr., age 35 of Binghamton, being charged with Conspiracy in the 6th Degree, following a larceny investigation in the Town of Chenango. Myranda Gove from Binghamton was charged with Petit Larceny and Conspiracy in the 6th Degree, following a larceny investigation in the Town of Chenango.
Criminal Contempt
Following an investigation into an order of protection violation at the Broome County Correctional Facility, 22-year-old Brodey Short of Glen Aubrey was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree.
Aggravated Harassment
38-year-old resident of Binghamton, Joshua Ward, was charged with Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree, following a harassment investigation in the Town of Union.
Multiple Charges
Following a traffic stop and foot pursuit in Binghamton, Jamal Knight, 25 years old, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
30-year-old George Waldron, Jr., of Binghamton was charged with Without the Owner’s Consent, following a vehicle theft investigation in the Town of Barker.
Download the WNBF Mobile App NowClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery