The morning routine for hundreds of coffee lovers in the Endwell area has been disrupted by the temporary closure of a Dunkin’ restaurant.

The Dunkin’ location at 3521 Country Club Road is being remodeled. The project is part of a routine modernization program which requires most franchised locations to be renovated every ten years.

The Dunkin’ drive-thru on Country Club Road has been quiet during a remodeling project. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The Endwell site is one of dozens in upstate New York operated by BAPA Network of Horseheads.

The interior of the restaurant was gutted in recent days with equipment, tables and other furniture removed to clear the way for the makeover.

The remodeling job is expected to take about five weeks to complete.

A large container for construction debris sat in front of the Endwell Dunkin’ location on November 12, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Dunkin’ Donuts opened at the Endwell site in August 2006. The building originally was constructed for use as a bank office.

It opened as an Endicott National Bank branch in February 1960. The old bank vault remains inside the building.

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Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.comor call (607) 545-2250.For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @bobjoseph.bsky.social on Bluesky or @BinghamtonNowon Twitter.

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