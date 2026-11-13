A family-owned restaurant in Binghamton is about to close its doors forever.

Christy’s Diner at 522 Upper Court Street on the city’s East Side has announced it will shut down on Sunday.

A sign in front of Christy’s Diner on Upper Court Street in Binghamton on November 12, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The diner was opened by Christy Lynn Mann. She died in March 2025.

According to Mann’s obituary, she had worked at another area restaurant for more than two decades. The obituary stated “she lived out her dream of starting her own diner beginning in 2018.”

Christy’s Diner remained open after her death. An online post announcing the decision to close the eatery provided no explanation for the move.

A sign posted in the front door of Christy’s Diner on November 12, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The owner of the business declined to speak with a reporter who visited the diner Thursday. But through an employee, he relayed a message that “the lease is up and we’re closing.”

People who were eating lunch in the diner said they were surprised and disappointed to learn that it was about the go out of business.

The pickup area of Christy’s Diner on November 12, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The property where the restaurant is located was acquired by Andrew Grigoli of Windsor in 2018.

Grigoli would not discuss the situation surrounding the diner’s closing. He did say he initially had considered opening his own restaurant at the site when he purchased the property but his plans changed.

Grigoli told WNBF News he’s unsure what will happen with the property after Christy’s Diner closes.

There have been a series of restaurants at the Court Street site over the last several decades.

The Blue Beacon Diner opened at the location in 1950. It was housed in a stainless steel diner structure that was manufactured in New Jersey.

In later years, the place was home to Conover’s Diner, the Riverview Diner and Niko’s Diner.

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Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.comor call (607) 545-2250.For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @bobjoseph.bsky.social on Bluesky or @BinghamtonNowon Twitter.

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