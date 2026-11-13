Another rollover occurred in our region this week. The latest occurred on Thursday, November 12th, in less than a week. According to the New York State Police Troop C Traffic Incident Management Unit, troopers responded to Interstate 88 near the Interstate 81 interchange in the town of Chenango for a report of a tractor-trailer off the roadway.

Photo provided by the New York State Police

6,000 Gallons Of Yogurt Sludge

The investigation into the incident, with the assistance of members of the Troop C Vehicle Commercial Enforcement Unit, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Chenango Fire, determined that a tractor-trailer, which was filled with 6,000 gallons of yogurt sludge, was traveling westbound when its load shifted, causing the tractor-trailer to tip onto its right side.

Photo provided by the New York State Police

The vehicle struck a guardrail before sliding off the shoulder and coming to rest on its right side.

Read More:Rollover Occurs On Route 13 In Dryden

Injuries And Traffic Routing

The operator of the tractor-trailer, 30-year-old Randy Scott Jones from Hubbardsville, New York, was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo provided by the New York State Police

During the incident, westbound traffic on Interstate 88 was diverted at exit 1, with motorists directed to follow detours to Interstate 81.