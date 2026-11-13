Do you knock on wood before a big moment or feel a little nervous about Friday the 13th? New research ranks New York as the third most superstitious state in America for 2026.

What the Study Counted

The study by social casino ACE.com looked at the number of psychics, astrologers, metaphysical shops and fortune tellers in each state. They also counted Google searches about superstitions. These numbers measure businesses and search activity, not what every person believes.

New York Has Hundreds of Psychics and Astrologers

They counted nearly 450 psychics and 200 astrologers in New York. It also found 203 metaphysical shops and over 35 fortune tellers. Together with 29,790 monthly Google searches about superstition, those numbers gave New York a score of 62.70 out of 100.

Brooklyn Ranked Sixth Among U.S. Cities

Brooklyn also landed high on the list. They ranked sixth among the most superstitious cities in the country, with 46 psychics and 41 astrologers. The study listed no metaphysical shops in Brooklyn. The borough’s score was only 31.65 out of 100.

The Ranking Tracks Activity, Not Beliefs

A high ranking does not mean every New Yorker believes in lucky charms, astrology or fortune telling. They looked at businesses and online searches, not a survey asking residents what they believe.

98.1 The Hawk

Still, Friday the 13th jitters, a quick knock on wood or a lucky charm may feel familiar to many people across New York. According to the study, interest in those things shows up in both the state’s businesses and its online searches.