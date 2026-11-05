Undamming the Susquehanna? It Could Happen in Binghamton

The city of Binghamton is preparing to work with a nonprofit conservation group on the possibility of removing the Rockbottom Dam in the Susquehanna River.

City Council approved a plan to take the first steps for a feasibility study on a potential project to eliminate the structure that was built in 1828.

Mayor Jared Kraham last month told WNBF News that the city should consider removing the low-head dam, which was acquired by the city several decades ago.

The dam originally was constructed to provide power to a nearby grist mill.

Water flowing over the Rockbottom Dam in Binghamton on October Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

In a news release, the mayor said there could be significant environmental, flood resilience and safety benefits of removing the dam.

The initial phase of work by American Rivers to study the feasibility of taking out the dam will be done at no cost to the city. The organization will get in touch with technical experts and identify potential grant funding.

Kraham said the legislation approved by city lawmakers is a “first step toward better understanding the options available” that could make the river safer and “tap into its full potential.”

Water flowing continuously over dams like Rockbottom creates a recirculating current that can trap people and debris.

The Susquehanna River upstream from the Rockbottom Dam was calm on October 9, 2026. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Three city firefighters drowned in the river near the dam over a two-day period in September 1975 during rescue and recovery operations.

In addition to eliminating a safety hazard, Kraham said removing the Rockbottom Dam could restore habitat for fish and wildlife. He said it also could open up the river for more recreational opportunities.

Any effort to remove the structure would need the approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: We took a closer look at the Rockbottom Dam on October 9, 2026.

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Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.comor call (607) 545-2250.For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @bobjoseph.bsky.social on Bluesky or @BinghamtonNowon Twitter.

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