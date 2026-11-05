Endwell Man Indicted on Murder Charges In Knights Inn Arson

A Broome County man has been indicted on several felony counts in connection with an Endwell fire that killed three children and three adults.

24-year-old Tyler J. Russell of Endwell faces six counts of second-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti on Thursday announced Russell had been indicted by a grand jury.

Russell was taken into custody several hours after the blaze that tore through a building at the Knights Inn at 2603 East Main Street in Endwell.

The fire erupted around 6 a.m. on June 22. A family of five was located on the second floor of the building. 29-year-old Joshua Molyneaux and 27-year-old Dominique Cruz-Champion were found in a room with their children: 10-month-old Zacariah, 2-year-old Romyn and 3-year-old Ella. The sixth victim, 58-year-old Michelle Woolfolk, was located in a room on the first floor.

According to a news release, Russell “recklessly damaged the building by intentionally starting a fire” that killed six people. He also is accused of concealing the lighter he used “in an effort to suppress evidence.”

New York State Police initially charged Russell with six counts of second-degree manslaughter. He is to be arraigned in Broome County Court at a later date.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The smoldering remains of a building at the Knights Inn in Endwell on June 22, 2026.

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.comor call (607) 545-2250.For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @bobjoseph.bsky.social on Bluesky or @BinghamtonNowon Twitter.

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