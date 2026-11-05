Topping Out Ceremony Nov 5 2026 For UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Medical Neighborhood.

In Walton, New York, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital has been serving the surrounding community for 75 years. It’s a 25-bed critical access hospital, featuring emergency care and medical clinic services offering a wide range of diagnostic and treatment services, as well as acute care.

The facility is in the midst of a state-of-the-art, four-story Medical Neighborhood project to meet the needs of the community, with an $80 million expansion designed to transform care delivery in the region.

This addition will include advanced services, modern technology, and a patient-centered environment together under one roof. According to UHS, this new Medical Neighborhood will include:

A new Medical Unit with 25 private rooms with full ensuite bathrooms

Primary Care and Specialty Services with 12 additional exam rooms

An expanded Physical and Occupational Therapy facility that will include a skills lab complete with a model apartment and vehicle

An updated and expanded laboratory

A simulation lab

Collaborative Community space

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As the project gets closer to completion, on Friday, November 6th (2026), a Topping Out Ceremony for UHS Delaware Valley Hospital’s Medical Neighborhood will occur at 11 a.m.

The Topping Out Ceremony will take place at the hospital located at 1 Titus Place in Walton, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the Medical Neighborhood project.

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Officials at UHS note that the topping out ceremony is a longstanding construction tradition marking the placement of a project’s final structural beam and recognizing the progress, teamwork, and dedication that have brought the project to this point.

During the ceremony, construction manager LeChase will place a ceremonial tree atop the final beam, honoring a tradition rooted in construction history and symbolizing protection, prosperity, and good fortune for the building and its future occupants.

For those in the Binghamton area, you may remember another topping-out ceremony that took place for the new addition to UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City in 2023.