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New York Ranks 48th For Affordability In New Startup Cost Study
By Glenn Pitcher,4 days ago
Thinking about opening a business in New York? A new study says the average cost of starting a physical business in the state is about $172,925. Printing company Pixartprinting, compared business costs in all 50 states.
New York ranked 48th for affordability, with a score of 24.5 out of 100. The study looked at start-up costs, state fees to form a limited liability company, and taxes.
What New York Business Owners May Pay
The study lists New York’s LLC filing fee as $200. It also lists the state income tax rate as 4% to 10.9% and the state sales tax rate as 4%. Local sales taxes may add to the state rate, so the amount customers pay can depend on where a business is located.
These are study estimates. The cost to open a business can change based on its size, location and type. A shop, restaurant or salon may have different costs for rent, supplies, permits and equipment.
Start-Up Costs Can Depend on the Business
They also compared early marketing and branding costs for 14 types of businesses. It found that bakeries had the lowest estimated marketing costs, from $300 to $2,000. Restaurants had the highest, from $17,500 to $75,000.
Sticker and label costs were different, too. The study estimated that bakeries and restaurants might spend about $700 to $800. Hair and nail salons could spend $800 to $900, while daycares were estimated to spend $400 to $500.
If you’re planning to open a business in New York, use these numbers as a starting point and check the costs for your own town and type of business.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery