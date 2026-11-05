76-foot Norway Spruce From West Edmeston Heads To Manhattan For The Holidays

The holiday season is here! Signs of the season are quickly showing up everywhere you look.

As part of a holiday tradition, it’s time to cut down the 2026 Rockefeller Christmas Tree and send it on its trek to Manhattan. That feat happened this morning, November 5th.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Hails From Otsego County

This year, the tree was chosen from a home in Otsego County, donated by the Decker Family in West Edmeston. This year’s tree is a 76-foot-tall Norway Spruce, measures about 50 feet in diameter, and weighs an estimated 11 tons.

According to the New York State Police, the tree was scheduled to be cut down and hoisted onto a transport trailer around 8 a.m. today at the Decker Family property on NY Route 8. Motorists traveling through the area were advised to anticipate delays, using caution around slowing or stopped traffic, work crews, and pedestrians.

Timeline For Escorting The 20206 Rockefeller Christmas Tree To New York City

Around noon, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was scheduled to be escorted by police south on NY Route 8 to NY Route 17 in Deposit, then continue east on NY Route 17 toward Interstate 87.

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The tree is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 7th, and the tree lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2nd. Once the holiday season is over, the 2026 Rockefeller Christmas Tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

For more information about the tree, visit the Rockefeller Center website.

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