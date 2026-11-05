Four Grocery Stores Are Making Thanksgiving Dinner Easier on the Wallet

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, you probably already have a grocery list going and a number in your head that you hope the receipt matches. I don’t know about you, but the turkey never worries me at checkout. It’s all the extras that creep up. Aldi, Price Chopper, Walmart, and Wegmans have each put together a Thanksgiving meal deal for 2026, and each comes in at $40 or less. Thanksgiving Day is November 26, so here is what each store is offering.

Southern Tier Thanksgiving Deal at Aldi: Dinner for 10 Under $39

Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal bundle feeds 10 people for under $39, which Aldi says works out to about $4 per person. The 16-pound turkey is the centerpiece, and the bundle includes cubed stuffing mix, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, fresh cranberries, and ingredients for pumpkin pie.

The deal runs from October 14 through November 25, so there is plenty of time to shop. The products are marked with a turkey logo on the shelves, which makes them easy to find. Aldi based its math on the American Farm Bureau Federation’s core Thanksgiving meal benchmark for 10 people.

Southern Tier Thanksgiving Deal at Price Chopper: Feast for 10 Under $40

From November 1 through Thanksgiving Day, Market 32 and Price Chopper are offering a Thanksgiving Feast for 10 for under $40 before taxes, which is less than $4 per person. The bundle starts with a Grade A turkey of about 13.5 pounds. It also includes white and sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, King’s Hawaiian rolls and pie crust, plus cream of mushroom soup, fried onions, mini marshmallows, evaporated milk, and canned pumpkin.

If you would rather spend the day visiting than cooking, you can order fully cooked Thanksgiving meals through November 19 on the Takeout Meals and Catering page. Pickup is November 24 through 26 while supplies last.

Southern Tier Thanksgiving Deal at Walmart: Holiday Meal Basket for $35

Walmart’s Holiday Meal Basket serves 10 people for $35 and includes 18% more items than last year’s basket. It is a one-click shoppable basket available in stores and online through December 24, and Walmart is offering free Express Delivery on it through November 30.

The 26-item basket can be picked up in stores or delivered in as little as one hour. Walmart also offers gluten-free, balanced, and prime rib meal baskets. Inside the standard basket, shoppers will find a Butterball turkey, Stove Top stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, and dinner rolls. It also has ingredients for green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole with Jet-Puffed mini marshmallows, corn casserole, and pumpkin pie.

Southern Tier Thanksgiving Deal at Wegmans: Meal for 8 Under $5 Per Person

Wegmans is offering a Thanksgiving meal for eight people for less than $5 per person, matching last year’s cost. That puts a traditional dinner for eight under $40, which suits a smaller table. Wegmans says it used Hot Zone pricing to bring the meal together.

The meal comes as grocery costs weigh on shoppers. In an October survey of its customer feedback community, the Wegmans Insiders, 72% said they are worried about the price of food.

Southern Tier Thanksgiving Shopping Tips Before You Head to the Store

Each deal has its own fine print, so a quick look before you shop can save you a trip. Price Chopper’s prices are before taxes, and you buy ingredients needed for preparation separately. Aldi says actual prices vary based on available products, selections, and location. You can order Walmart’s basket with one click online, and Wegmans’ meal is built for eight.

Check with the store closest to you to confirm availability, since offers can differ from one location to the next.