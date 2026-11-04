New York Homeowners Could Save Over $1,500 Yearly By Moving Credit Card Debt To Home Equity Loans

If you own a home in New York and carry credit card debt, you may be able to lower the interest you pay by using your home equity. A new study estimates that New York homeowners could save more than $1,500 a year by moving high-interest credit card debt to a home equity loan or line of credit.

The amount a homeowner might save depends on their debt, interest rates and loan terms. Achieve, the company behind the study, compared credit card balances and borrowing rates across the country.

New York Ranks Among the States With the Biggest Savings

The study found that homeowners across the country could save almost $1,200 a year on average. The estimated savings ranged from $838 to $1,676, depending on the state.

New York was among the top 10 states where homeowners could save more than $1,500 a year. Connecticut had the highest estimate at $1,676. New Jersey was next at $1,671.

Many Homeowners Are Unsure About Using Home Equity

Achieve also surveyed 1,036 homeowners. Over 30% said they did not know home equity could be used to pay off credit card debt. More than half said they would rather leave their it alone, even if that meant paying more interest.

46% said they would think about using home equity if they could see how much they might save. 70% said they would consider it if HELOC rates fell. A HELOC is a line of credit that lets you borrow against the value you have built in your home.

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Borrowing Against Your Home Has Risks

A home equity loan or HELOC uses your home as security for the debt. That means you could lose your home if you cannot make the payments. Moving credit card debt to a home-backed loan also changes the kind of debt you owe.