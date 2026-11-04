A Few Extra Cans at the Store Can Help a Broome County Family

I know how quickly a grocery cart fills up, and most of us can slip a few extra items in without noticing. You do not need a full cart to help a local family. A can of vegetables and a box of pasta from your regular trip can end up on a table in Broome County.

The annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive runs now through the morning of Monday, November. 9. Donations are collected outside Weis Markets at 1290 Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Everything goes to CHOW, the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, a program of the Broome County Council of Churches.

Binghamton Food-A-Bago Donation List: Foods CHOW Can Use

The Food-A-Bago page highlights canned vegetables, soup, pasta, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit, rice, boxed meals, and shelf-stable milk. CHOW supplies food to more than 120 meal sites and pantries across Broome County, so shelf-stable basics like these give those programs more to work with.

A good rule is to think about what could become a full meal. Pasta and a can of vegetables make a start, and a jar of peanut butter or a box of cereal covers a morning for a family that has run short.

Broome County Food Donation Rules: What Makes Food Safe to Give

Before you drop anything off, the county’s food donation and safety guidelines set a few simple rules for nonperishable items. Food must be unopened, within its date, and labeled with readable ingredient information.

The guidelines say a dented package is fine as long as there are no noticeable holes. They also say you cannot donate the unused part of an item, like a half-used box of rice. If you want to give perishable food or prepared meals, the county advises contacting the organization first to ask about its needs.

Food-A-Bago Cash and Check Donations: How to Give Without Shopping

If shopping isn’t an option this week, you can still take part. Food-A-Bago accepts cash or check donations. Make checks payable to Music for the Mission and hand them over at the Food-A-Bago camper outside Weis Markets.

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Broome County Food Pantry Help: Call CHOW or Dial 2-1-1

If you or someone you know needs food, call CHOW at 607-723-8960 or dial 2-1-1 for a food pantry referral.